Can Bitcoin Become Bigger than the Internet Itself? Maybe

Bitcoin has been called the single greatest invention since the internet itself and that could be low-balling it.

Digital assets have now become one of the fastest growing technologies of all time, according to a new report by BlackRock. The world’s leading cryptocurrency reached 300 million users in just 12 years, faster than other transformative innovations, like the internet and mobile phones that took 15 and 21 years, respectively. Bitcoin now has a market cap of close to $2 trillion and new coins are reshaping the investment landscape. But is crypto finally hitting mainstream in financial advice?

“Bitcoin has outperformed the S&P 500 twenty-fold for years,” said Arron Bennett, CFO of the financial and tax planning firm Bennett Financials. “The value is going to explode.”

Sorry, I Quit

Even with all the attention, advisors are still on the fence. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon even went as far as calling cryptocurrency a “fraud” last week. It’s a hard point to argue after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump launched meme coins over the weekend that became worth billions of dollars almost overnight, prompting alarm from ethics experts and the industry itself. Likening it to cigarette smoking, Dimon applauds investors’ right to trade digital assets, but just like lighting up … he doesn’t think they should.

About half of advisors said they were more likely to invest in crypto in 2025 than in previous years, according to a report published last week by Bitwise. Adoption rates more than doubled year over year thanks to Trump’s election win, and now 22% of advisors say they currently invest client funds in digital currencies. The report also found:

Client interest is the highest on record, with 96% of advisors receiving a question about crypto from clients last year.

For advisors not invested in crypto, 19% are “definitely” or “probably” planning to add exposure in 2025.

“Dimon calls it a fraud because it threatens his entire industry,” said Bennett. “The moment Bitcoin and crypto ETFs become mainstream, hedge funds become irrelevant.”

Ask the Natives. Not surprisingly, Millennials are leading the crypto investing charge, according to the BlackRock report. Digital natives are now adopting the technology at a faster clip than previous generations, like Boomers and Gen X, and with more users come greater investments in infrastructure and new use cases.

“The way forward is to encourage education and innovation because we are still in the early days, and for the time being, volatility and skepticism prevail,” said Patrick Gruhn, CEO of the trading platform Perpetuals.com. “We will look at this time as the beginning of something new and vital.”