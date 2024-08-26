Nobel Dynasty Invests in US Wealth Manager

Boom goes the dynamite.

A third-generation heir of Alfred Nobel — the inventor of dynamite and founder of the eponymous prize — made a cracking entrance into the US wealth management industry last week. Peter Nobel is among a group of investors partnering with executives at the wealth manager Cardea to create a rebranded firm named Fourcore Capital.

The $25 million investment into the Atlanta-based RIA will help bolster acquisitions with a decidedly ambitious and tech-heavy agenda, according to a release. The firm plans to create next-gen data analytic models, convert assets into digitized tokens, open up seamless wallets, and design AI-driven advisory systems to help shape wealth management’s future. Oh, is that all?

It’s the latest strategy by a foreign investor to snap up US wealth managers and cash in on an explosive global M&A marketplace that is projected to top $3 trillion by the end of the decade. “Investment firms are seeking higher internal rates of returns by diversifying and investing in US wealth management businesses,” industry consultant Carolyn Armitage told The Daily Upside.

Keeping It Classy

The Swedish Nobel dynasty topped the world’s richest in its heyday. According to a Bloomberg report, other notable Nobels include JPMorgan M&A banker Erik Nobel and Johan Nobel, who works with Swedish Export Credit Corp. Those descendants, along with Peter, sit on the Nobel Sustainability Trust, a Zurich-based company dedicated to advancing sustainable economic growth that’s good for the planet, according to a release.

The funding round from Nobel’s trust may not be the last for Fourcore. ​​Last year, Cardea went public through a SPAC merger; it more recently raised $15 million in debt financing to support its growth. The company’s board received a valuation report of more than $5 billion for Fourcore, according to the release, and had $12.7 billion in assets under advisory prior to the deal, Bloomberg cited.

What A Dynamite Idea. The wealth management M&A industry has been supercharged in recent years, and a major investment opportunity for private equity firms. RIAs make prime targets because of their stable cash flows and lucrative returns on investment. By the end of 2029, the value of wealth management firms globally is projected to top $2.92 trillion, up from $1.85 trillion in 2023, according to new data:

A “constellation of factors” is driving the industry forward, most notably the rising number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals and a growing acceptance of robo-advice for the mass-affluent.

The rise of independent RIAs is also contributing significantly to industry expansion, adding innovation and personalization, according to the report.

“We look forward to our partnership with Fourcore and in making a greater impact in sustainable investing to further our goal of improving the planet,” Nobel said in release. The mouth-watering ROI may have also played a role.