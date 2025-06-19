Why UBS Is the Only Wirehouse to Allow Podcasting

The future is here, and it’s now available wherever you get your podcasts.

For the past several years, UBS has built out its podcasting program to help its advisors launch their own shows, expand their online reach and connect with younger audiences. The initiative is designed to help advisors connect with the next generation of wealth management clients and bring in new assets, according to Mitch Slater, executive director of digital communications for the wirehouse’s national sales. A recent report found that every dollar spent on podcasting may generate an additional dollar in new revenue, and that podcasts’ ability to attract clients increases over time.

“The fact is, it’s $80 trillion being moved over from my generation to the generations below,” said Slater. “If you’re not skating to where the puck is, and the puck is [phones]… we just got to get there. To me, the podcast seems to be a really great way to do this.”

Boom Goes the Mic

Podcasting in general is in its heyday, with the number of Americans who listened to one in the past month jumping to 158 million in 2025 from 135 million a year earlier, according to data from Backlinko. More than half of the US population are now monthly listeners, an important fact to consider amid the Great Wealth Transfer, Slater said.

UBS is the only wirehouse that lets its advisors market their businesses via podcast, Slater said, adding that every episode, before it gets uploaded to Apple Podcasts or Spotify, is subject to regulatory approval based on the Series 9, 10 and 24 exams advisors take. Although only about 1% of UBS’s advisor workforce — roughly 60 out of 6,000 advisors — are podcasting, he expects the venture to expand quickly and said there are another 10 to 15 podcasts in the works. UBS now has dozens of podcasts that speak to such niches, including:

“Lightning in a Bottle,” a podcast led by the UBS advisors Josh Pottinger and Jason Chirogianis, which focuses on how advisors can monetize their ownership positions.

“Huvane Wealth Management Conversations,” another show led by a New York-based UBS team, which focuses on portfolio strategies, taxes, next-gen investors and sustainable investing.

But First, Lemme Take a Selfie (Video). Slater also leads the firm’s “selfie video program,” in which he coaches advisors on how to film themselves vertically, primarily for LinkedIn and YouTube. At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, he said, the videos helped calm nervous clients. “Everyone has to have some form of marketing,” Slater said. “Whether it’s podcasts, whether it’s videos, whether it’s a better LinkedIn engagement program — there’s something that’s right for everybody.”