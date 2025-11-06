Selling a Firm? Here’s How To Boost Valuations

There may be no better time to sell an independent firm.

M&A activity has been breaking records for years, and it just broke another. For the first time ever, advisors received multiples of at least 1.5 times recurring revenue for their firms last year, according to the Succession Resource Group. With a slew of advisors looking to retire in the coming years, premiums are hitting never-before-seen highs. The problem is that not all advisors are taking the appropriate steps to maximize their firm’s potential value.

“Today’s market is frenzied and there’s a lot of FOMO in the space right now,” Jenny Souza, CEO of Emigrant Partners, said during a panel at the Schwab Impact conference in Denver. “Supply and demand remains as strong as ever.”

Make It a Value Meal

While valuations are the hot topic, advisors should really be thinking about enterprise value, Souza said. A more professional approach to managing the firm’s finances can help, like formalizing technology spends and investments in talent and marketing. But, the biggest driver is simply organic growth. “I would argue it would be at the top of the stack,” she said, adding that it’s not just about having one successful year that beats benchmarks. “It’s sustainable, [something] a firm can repeat year after year … and being able to show a thoughtful strategy around how to sustain it going forward.”

One place advisors can start is by addressing client demographics. Older advisors who are preparing for retirement usually have aging clients, according to the Succession Resource Group report. That can hurt valuations, especially if there is no multi-generational planning in place to refresh those assets. “Financial planning for the next generation and helping them see a pathway, and the benefit, is something that even the small business owner can do, and you certainly have to start a lot sooner than you think,” John Furey, managing partner at Advisor Growth Strategies, said during the panel.

According to the report:

There were 176 peer-to-peer deals completed last year.

More than $13.3 billion in total assets were transferred over the same time period.

Decisions, Decisions. While generational planning won’t be an overnight success, the hard work will eventually pay off. “We all say we want to grow, but it’s hard work,” said Wealth Enhancement Group CEO Jeff Dekko. Keep in mind, there are many flavors of selling a firm and advisors need a well mapped-out plan. “Closing day, there’s a check and everyone is super excited, but the day that really matters is a year later: It’s the anniversary,” he said during the panel. “Did I make the right decision?”