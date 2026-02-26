Anthropic Bets Big on Wealth Management with New AI Tools

Another week, another big wave of AI news for the wealth management industry.

Anthropic, the creator of the generative AI platform Claude, debuted new wealth management industry plug-ins Tuesday that allow advisory firms to build private programs using its technology. Peter Nolan, head of asset and wealth management at Anthropic, wrote in a LinkedIn post that the plug-ins are “building blocks” that enterprise and independent firms can use to develop their own AI tools. They’re also customized to the firms’ advisors, use their own data, and are controlled by their compliance teams. “They own what they build,” Nolan wrote.

The San Francisco-based giant also announced integrations with LPL Financial and Orion. It comes in the wake of Altruist’s market-moving AI launch and April’s intro of an AI-powered tax planning platform. It’s a lot, but the AI party’s just getting started.

“Our focus is on technology that enhances advisors’ expertise and strengthens client relationships through truly personalized advice,” an LPL spokesperson said, adding that the tech will ultimately complement advisors, not replace them. “We know that our advisors’ clients want a person they trust, someone who understands their goals, fears and values.”

Could Anything Slow AI Adoption?

The wave of AI news in 2026 has been more about bringing AI into the financial planning and client service process, and that’s raised both great interest and skepticism, according to a new report from Cerulli Associates.

“There seems to be little doubt that AI has the potential to make the financial services industry significantly more efficient,” wrote John McKenna, senior analyst at Cerulli. “Currently, the emphasis is on non-value-added tasks, such as client meeting setup, notetaking, and document review. However, broader adoption across the advisor-client relationship may be in the works.”

Disclosure Before Exposure. The problem is that clients have long been skeptical of technological developments that could weaken the personal connection they share with their advisor, McKenna warned. The report also found:

Just 38% of affluent investors are at least somewhat comfortable with AI technology, lower than the 39% who said the same in 2024.

More than 60% of investors under age 50 are comfortable, but support drops sharply among those in their 50s (42%) and 70s (16%).

“If AI is to play a role in their business operations,” McKenna argued, “advisors would do well to disclose where it is used, how clients’ sensitive information will be protected, and how it enhances, rather than detracts from, the advisor-client relationship.”