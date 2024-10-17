The Wealthtech That Quintupled Assets Year-Over-Year, Twice

The wealthtech funding bonanza is alive and well.

The latest beneficiary? The digital advisor Farther, which just last week raised $72 million in a Series C funding round. Led by Alphabet’s independent growth fund CapitalG and Viewpoint Ventures, the latest round increases the New York City-based RIA’s valuation to $542 million — that’s up from $131 million just a year ago. It’s the latest funding in a red-hot wealthtech sector that continues to attract serious capital from some of the world’s leading investment firms.

Farther Than You Could Throw Them

It’s hard to understate the company’s considerable growth since its inception in 2019. The digital advisor had pulled in about $140 million in client assets by early 2022; the company held a funding round in August of that year, and quintupled assets by the following April, according to the firm. Not to be outdone, Farther again increased assets fivefold over the past year. It now has more than $5 billion under management with more than 100 advisors and 5,000 clients.

“Farther’s rapid growth is a testament to our advisor-first culture and platform,” Farther CEO Taylor Matthews told The Daily Upside in an email. The company plans to use the fresh capital on improvements to its portal and investment resources, as well as to develop new lead-generation technology, according to a company spokesperson.

One of the keys to its success has been its tech. The company said its technology allows advisors to spend more time serving clients and prospecting for new ones, which helps bring in additional assets. Advisors at the firm also receive equity and don’t have to worry about mandatory minimums, according to Farther.

Tech It Up. The wealthtech sector is projected to reach $9.43 billion in market value by 2028, according to a recently released report. And digitally-savvy financial advisory firms are expected to benefit the most:

Firms that integrate technology across strategy, design, and application are growing faster than traditional advisors, according to a 2024 Fidelity study.

Advisors working with these firms reported more work satisfaction, higher compensation, and better client experiences.

CapitalG general partner Jesse Wedler said tech companies can create better environments for advisors and clients and create a flywheel effect for growth. “We spent years looking for companies with the potential to transform the wealth management industry,” Wedler said in a release. “We look forward to helping them further scale their innovative wealth management business.”