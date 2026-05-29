Billionaire Fertitta Gambles on Caesar’s in Debt-Laden, $17.6 Billion Deal

Because billionaires can afford to gamble, hospitality magnate Tilman Fertitta is buying a rival casino empire and its colossal pile of debt.

In a merger that ought to be presided over by an Elvis impersonator, his holding company announced Thursday that it will acquire Caesars Entertainment, one of the Las Vegas Strip’s defining brands, in a deal worth $17.6 billion.

Marriage Capital Merger

If you’re not familiar with Fertitta’s privately held, Houston-based holding company, you know its assets. There’s restaurant giant Landry’s, which oversees Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Joe’s Crab Shack, Rainforest Cafe and a portfolio of casino-hotels including the Vegas Strip’s Golden Nugget. There’s also the NBA’s Houston Rockets, which Fertitta acquired for $2.2 billion in 2017 (the team is now worth $5.9 billion, according to Forbes). Earlier this month, he was approved to buy the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun for $300 million and relocate the franchise to Houston; Fertitta plans to revive the defunct Houston Comets next year (the Sun are 1-8 to start the season, so good luck with that corporate turnaround plan).

Caesars, meanwhile, operates 52 properties, eight of them in Vegas, including the most famous place to lose your life savings to a shark in Sin City: Caesars Palace. Odds stacked against the storied brand include slipping Vegas tourism numbers and the emergence of online gambling outfits DraftKings and FanDuel and prediction markets Kalshi and Polymarket. Caesars still collects billions in revenue, $11.5 billion in 2025, but posted a $502 million loss last year, proving the house does not always win. It also carries some hefty arrears that the new owner is set to inherit:

Fertitta will pay $5.7 billion, financed in part with new debt, as well as take on Caesars’ existing $11.9 billion debt pile. Caesars shareholders will receive $31 in cash per share, a 49% premium over the price in February, when Fertitta’s interest became public.

The operators own competing properties in markets including Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and New Jersey, leading some analysts to predict regulators will require divestitures. JPMorgan Securities estimated those might total $2.3 billion, creating a rare buying opportunity for smaller competitors, private equity firms and Native American tribal gaming groups to snap up new assets.

Playing Dominoes: Analysts at Jefferies wrote Thursday that the closure of the Tillman deal could “act as a catalyst” for more M&A in the gambling sector. They named Boyd Gaming, Churchill Downs, MGM Resorts International, Monarch, and Penn Entertainment as potential medium-term deal candidates.