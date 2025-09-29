Relaxed Rules Poised to Expand Day Trading for Retail Investors

In 23 B.C., the Roman poet Horace advised “carpe diem,” or “seize the day.” Now, get ready for the 21st-century spin on it: carpe diem trading.

Last week, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority signed off on changes that would scrap a minimum equity rule that keeps many retail traders out of so-called “pattern day trading.” Pending approval from the US Securities and Exchange Commission, it will open up a new investing avenue for one of the market’s most aggressive cohorts.

Pattern Unrecognition

FINRA defines day trading as buying and selling — or selling and buying — the same security on the same day from a margin account, a type of brokerage account where investors can borrow money to buy securities. The strategy is to profit from short-term, often small, price movements.

If you execute four or more day trades within a five-day business period, then you’re considered a “pattern day trader.” Since 2001, pattern day traders have been required to maintain a minimum balance of $25,000 in their margin account, which presents a barrier for many everyday retail traders. The rule was introduced amid concerns prompted by the dot-com bubble that small retail investors were loading up on too much risk, especially via trendy internet stocks. Fast forward to FINRA’s approval of replacement standards last week:

Under the new rule, pattern day traders would no longer have to maintain a fixed-dollar threshold. Instead, their holding requirements will be based on the amount of risk they take during the day.

The new rule will apply existing maintenance margin rules to intraday trading exposure. FINRA’s maintenance margin rules require holding a minimum of 25% of a security’s value, meaning the minimum balance that pattern day traders have to carry will fluctuate with the positions they take on.

Paying Mind: Jefferies reported earlier this year that retail trading now accounts for 20.5% of the market’s daily trading volume, more than double the 10% in 2010. Research published last month by New York University’s Stern School of Business and the National Bureau of Economic Research found the median investor spends a mere six minutes researching each trade. One hopes that any individuals becoming pattern day traders will develop longer attention spans.