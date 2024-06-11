Midday Market Brief: Wait and See

With the corporate news cycle easing into the sparse summer season, economic data will have to pull more of the weight to push the market significantly higher.

Stocks were down slightly on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 off 0.3%.

The sideways action — much like Monday’s — comes as investors kick rocks around before two key releases on Wednesday: the consumer price index for May and the Federal Reserve’s “dot plot,” both of which could offer a clue about if and when interest-rate cuts will come.

Movers & Shakers

These are the stocks making news on Tuesday: