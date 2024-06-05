Midday Market Brief: Big Tech Takes Over

With much of the economic data this week comprising a mixed bag, the market had to rely on its old standby to lift stocks higher on Wednesday.

Nvidia was up 3.8%, helping the Nasdaq to a 1.6% gain, as well as pushing the S&P 500 to an all-time high. That’s not to say there weren’t some decent tech earnings lifting investors’ spirits (more on that below), but it’s yet another day to marvel at Nvidia’s run: Its shares are up 35% in the past month and have jumped 142% in the past 12 months.

As for that mixed economic bag, the ADP report showed an easing in hiring and wage growth that could be a scene-setter of Friday’s important job report. That data, along with the ISM Non-Manufacturing Survey showing a slowdown, helps the prospects for a future interest-rate cut. On the other hand, the ISM report also showed expanded business activity in May, which keeps wait-and-see mode as the default.

Movers & Shakers

Here are some of the stocks making news today: