Consumer

Chinese Consumers Are Pulling Back on Big Western Brands

(Photo Credit: Zhang Kaiyv/Unsplash)
Sign up for insightful business news.

The world’s second-largest economy has a cold and foreign brands are starting to sniffle.

From cosmetics to apparel to tech, Western brands are seeing revenues dip in China as consumers navigate a struggling post-pandemic economy, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Just Too Expensive

The US and Europe started taking steps to reinvigorate their economies by the spring of 2021, but China held on to some of its most restrictive zero-covid policies up until the start of 2023. Recovery has come in chaotic waves: While domestic tourism has returned to pre-pandemic levels and economic growth is beating expectations, the nation is still held down by high youth unemployment, a dismal property market, and international investor pullback.

As a result, Chinese consumers have started cutting down their spending. Instead of high-end products from Western companies like Apple, Estée Lauder, and Canada Goose, many are shopping locally or just sitting tight until their wallets get a little fatter:

  • Last Wednesday, Estée Lauder’s share price plummeted after the beauty company behind names like Tom Ford and Origins cut its forecast due to China’s struggling economy. It also could take an $80 million earnings hit as a result of the Israel-Hamas conflict.
  • Winter apparel company Canada Goose also cut its annual sales forecast for 2024 and saw its stock drop about 10% last week. CFO Jonathan Sinclair told investors “When it comes to China, we’re seeing an environment which is still somewhat challenged in terms of the economic impact on the Chinese consumer.”

Worm in the Apple: Much like Western brands Nike and McDonald’s, Apple has historically maintained a solid relationship with China, but it’s beginning to sour. Not only did its fourth-quarter sales in China drop 2.5% from the previous quarter, but Beijing has launched a probe into Foxconn, the Taiwanese company that makes Apple’s products in China. Bloomberg reported that regulators are conducting tax audits and reviewing Foxconn’s land usage, causing investors to worry about Apple’s future in China, which accounts for a fifth of the company’s global sales. India is probably looking more promising to Tim Cook every day.

Sponsored Upside By
RealtyMogul

Investing in the Gateway Cities to the American Dream

Demand destruction is a fallacy. Demand hasn’t evaporated, it has simply transformed.
Read More
Finance

Berkshire Hathaway Has Built a Massive Mountain of Cash

Berkshire Hathaway’s third-quarter earnings report on Saturday revealed how Warren Buffett weathered the past three months.

Read More
Media & Entertainment

Music Copyright Revenue Is Reaching a High Note

(Photo Credit: Yvette de Wit/Unsplash)

Annual global revenue generated by music copyrights has grown to $41.5 billion, the Financial Times reported.

Read More
Healthcare

Moderna Takes $1.3 Billion Hit From Sluggish Covid Vaccine Uptake

Moderna posted a quarterly loss of $3.63 billion, half of which was accounted for by unused Covid-19 shots past their expiration date.

Read More
Deep Dives more
Finance

Berkshire Hathaway Has Built a Massive Mountain of Cash

(Photo Credit: Yvette de Wit/Unsplash)
Media & Entertainment

Music Copyright Revenue Is Reaching a High Note

Recent News
Consumer

Starbucks, Coffee Drinkers Don’t Have Time for a Struggling Economy

Big Tech

FTC Gets Specific in its Amazon Antitrust Case

Industrials

Sugar Shortages Loom as Supply Gets Sticky

Regulation

Betting Startup Sues Feds After Election Markets Plan is Rejected