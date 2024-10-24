Hermès Keeps Up Its Luxury Exceptionalism
Hermès reported financial results on Thursday that showed the scarf and handbag maker is doing pretty well.
Who knew colorful silk scarves costing hundreds of dollars were recession-proof?
Hermès reported financial results on Thursday that showed the scarf and handbag maker is doing pretty well — much better than its luxury compatriots, which have struggled to grow thanks to waning demand from Chinese consumers. Kering, the luxury conglomerate behind Gucci, was more on-trend with its own decidedly lackluster financial results.
Handbag Fight
Hermès’ secret ingredient is that it’s at the very high end of high-end shopping. The company makes prospective handbag owners put themselves on waiting lists and spend a certain amount of money on its products before they can be considered for one of its Birkin bags. That strategy maintains a certain pipeline of demand the company has been able to fall back on even as China’s consumer sentiment has grown a tad more frugal. One McKinsey advisor told Business Insider Hermès has always baked scarcity into its brand, and that has paid off with a long-term strategy that doesn’t feverishly chase after growth.
Kering’s tribulations, however, are much more representative of the overall luxury market:
- Hermès has been consistently outperforming other luxury brands this year. Its stock is up 8% year-to-date, while Kering’s is down a sobering 40%.
- Mega luxury conglomerate LVMH’s stock is down 14% so far this year, and last week it announced its first drop in sales since 2020. Meanwhile, Burberry is down almost 46%, and Hugo Boss was down over 35%.
Astronauts and the Devil: There are a couple other luxury brands that have also managed to swim against the current: Switzerland’s Richemont — the company behind Cartier — is up 10% so far this year, and Prada is up 25%, with analysts upbeat about its own upcoming financials. On top of that, earlier this month Prada announced a partnership with aerospace company Axiom Space to design a spacesuit for astronauts to return to the moon. If any stock is going to the moon, it’s Prada.