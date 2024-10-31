Comcast Might Spin Off Its Cable Business

It seems no one wants to cut the cord more than Comcast.

During its third-quarter earnings report on Thursday, Comcast President Mike Cavanagh floated the idea that the telecom giant and NBCUniversal parent company might spin off its portfolio of cable channels, such as SyFy, Bravo, and MSNBC.

Downstream

Comcast remains in the same quandary that afflicts every major legacy media play. Cable is the past and streaming is the future, but the former is still more lucrative — even as its plump profits get thinner by the quarter. Case in point: Comcast said Thursday that losses from streamer Peacock hit $436 million in the quarter (bad, but better than the $565 million loss a year ago). Meanwhile, its media segment, composed primarily of TV channels, generated adjusted EBITDA of $650 million — a healthy figure compared to its streaming losses, though still down 10% year-over-year, as cable subscribers continue to cut the cord.

Unlike its legacy media peers, Comcast also sells cable contracts, which means cord-cutting is eating away at its TV business in more ways than one: The company said Thursday it lost 365,000 cable customers in the third quarter. But again, also unlike its legacy media peers, Comcast also owns a strong broadband business, one that analysts and experts have long believed could be the center of a growth story (were it not bogged down by the declining business of NBCUniversal). Hence the spin-off talk:

In the third quarter, Comcast’s domestic broadband business saw revenue increase 2.7%, to $6.5 billion, and average revenue per user increased 3.6%.

Were it not for the end of a federal program to subsidize broadband for low-income households, Comcast said, it would have added 9,000 broadband subscribers in the quarter.

“Dividing the TV networks from the rest of the company will allow Comcast to more clearly show growth in its ISP business,” Emarketer principal analyst Ross Benes told CNBC. “A write down on the TV networks would not be surprising.” In August, Warner Bros. Discovery took a $9.1 billion write down on its cable networks.

Piece by Piece: The nuances of any spin-off might be tricky. Cavanagh said Thursday that the new cable-network company would still be majority-owned by Comcast shareholders, and wouldn’t include assets like NBCUniversal’s film studio or theme parks. It also, crucially, wouldn’t include the flagship NBC broadcast channel or Peacock. That complicates some matters, such as how MSNBC would stay connected to the larger NBC News apparatus, and how content from cable channels like USA and SyFy would find its way to Peacock, where it now largely lives after an initial cable airing.