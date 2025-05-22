‘Eras Tour’ Logistics Team Bought for $1 Billion

It’s a private equity love story, baby; just say “yes.”

On Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Global Critical Logistics (GCL) — the live-events logistics firm that kept Taylor Swift’s historic Eras world tour on track — was acquired by media and entertainment-focused private equity group Providence for the hefty price tag of $1 billion. Consider it a big bet on the future of live events, which, in Swiftie speak, GCL knows about “All Too Well.”

Roadie Warriors

Providence’s interest in GCL is no surprise. The firm powered the Eras Tour as it traversed five continents, 51 cities, and 149 shows en route to generating a record-breaking $2 billion in revenue. That placed Swift — and GCL — at the forefront of a post-pandemic explosion in demand for live events and entertainment.

According to PricewaterhouseCoopers, the total value of live music ticket sales in 2023 reached $25 billion, with total revenue for the industry hitting a record $31.5 billion. Last year, Live Nation Entertainment reported record revenue of $23 billion. While the live events business has had a slower start in 2025, things could turn around this summer:

In its first-quarter earnings report earlier this month, Live Nation — which is so dominant in the industry that the Department of Justice has accused it of operating an illegal monopoly — reported its revenues in the first three months of the year were down 11%. However, total ticket sales of 95 million through mid-April marked a double-digit percentage increase from the year prior.

That was led by an 80% increase in stadium ticket sales (the types of events GLC pulled off every night on the Eras Tour), and the company said that a 60% increase in the amount of stadium shows this summer could fuel a record season.

For the Love of the Game: It’s not just live music, either. GLC already has logistics contracts for the 2026 FIFA World Cup — where host duties will be shared by the US, Mexico, and Canada — and has previously worked with the NFL. The total value of the global live sporting events ticket market crossed $20 billion in 2024, according to Custom Markets Insights, and may reach $45 billion by 2033. Suffice it to say, there’s a lot of money to be made by the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce power couple.