Switch 2 Becomes Nintendo’s Fastest-Selling Console

After an eight-year loading screen, Nintendo finally unveiled the Switch 2 five days ago — and it’s already the Japanese gaming giant’s fastest-selling console ever. Pent-up demand for the Switch 2 was on full display the night before it hit shelves, as fans in Mario hats lined up outside stores around the world.

The successor to the original Switch console sold 3.5 million units in its first four days, and Nintendo is targeting 15 million units for this fiscal year. Analysts think Nintendo can do laps around that goal — if the game-maker can keep up with demand (retailers like Walmart and Target were sold out as of yesterday).

For comparison, the first Switch console sold less than 3 million units in its first month on shelves and 152 million total.

Cruisin’ Down Rainbow Road

The Switch 2’s blockbuster debut is a boon for Nintendo and the greater gaming industry.

For Nintendo, the Switch 2’s success proves the “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” approach worked: The console improves upon but doesn’t deviate much from its predecessor (bigger screen, better graphics). Nintendo’s now counting on the Switch 2 to reverse its profit slump from last year.

At the same time, the Switch 2 could offset losses in the wider gaming industry:

Gaming boomed during the pandemic when everyone was cooped up inside playing “Animal Crossing.” But in 2022, Newzoo reported the first annual drop in global gaming revenue in 10 years of tracking the industry. The gaming industry has hit a plateau as it competes for attention with social media and “Love Island.”

The Switch 2 is expected to drive a surge in console and software sales this year, with a halo effect on broader enthusiasm and development. Next year, “Grand Theft Auto VI” is under similar pressure to prop up gaming.

Potential Banana Peels: During the Switch 2’s first few weeks on shelves, Nintendo can count on its biggest fans to scoop up the $450 console. But once the dedicated gamers are home playing the latest “Mario Kart,” Switch 2 sales could slow down as casual players are put off by its price tag, especially if Nintendo can’t ramp up supply quickly enough to keep stores in stock. Since two-thirds of Switch 2 consoles are made in China, keeping supply up and prices down could be a hard-mode-difficulty task for Nintendo.