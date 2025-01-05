Driving Into Manhattan to Get to Wall Street Now Costs $9

Wall Street will face its first hurdle of 2025 later this week when the US jobs report drops on Friday. People who work on Wall Street face a more quotidian challenge starting this morning: getting there.

As of yesterday, America’s largest city has congestion pricing. Entering Manhattan at 60th Street or below costs most drivers $9 bucks. At stake are billions on the bond market, billions in lost productivity, the future of New York’s more than century-old transit system, and the tempers of a few passionate New Jerseyans.

Congestion Relief or Disbelief

The controversial new levy — which saw a June 2024 start date postponed by New York Governor Kathy Hochul, in a nod to the sting of inflation and an upcoming election, and was cut down to $9 from $15 when it was floated again in the fall — has been hit with at least 10 lawsuits to stop it. One of them, a last ditch effort by New Jersey officials, was rejected by a judge on Friday, though the Garden State’s lawyers say they plan to appeal.

That set up the new congestion charge reality that most workday commuters heading to the busiest part of Manhattan will experience for the first time today. The program, helmed by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), is supposed to make NYC traffic slightly more bearable and economically sensible:

In a candidate for least surprising research finding of all time, analytics firm INRIX ranks New York traffic as the most congested on Earth, ahead of Mexico City, London, Paris, and Chicago. In 2023, drivers spent 101 hours on average sitting in traffic, more than twice the 42-hour national average — the idling cost $1,762 in lost wages and productivity for every driver, adding up to $9.1 billion in lost time for NYC.

A Federal Highway Administration report found that the introduction of congestion zones in Stockholm, London and Singapore led to 10% to 30% increases in traffic speed to start. But in London, congestion has crept back up and geolocation company TomTom ranks the UK capital, not NYC, as the world’s most congested, in spite of its two-decades-old congestion charge (the daily average congestion level in London rose to 45% in 2023, up from 37% in 2022, according to TomTom’s comparison of driving there compared with free-flow traffic).

Whether there is actual congestion relief or not, for the MTA, the word is bond, $15 billion bond. That’s how much the congestion charge — expected to generate about $900 million per year — will allow the agency to raise on the bond market to pay for a long list of much-needed transit repairs and upgrades. Given their underlying revenues, other MTA bonds have been highly rated by credit agencies. But there’s a serious risk these bonds won’t be issued—President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to kill the congestion charge—leaving the MTA back at square one looking to fill a major budget gap.

Taxi Tax: Drivers and owners of for-hire vehicles will not face a congestion charge. Instead, you will — $1.50 per Uber or Lyft trip and 75 cents per taxi trip will be paid by riders.