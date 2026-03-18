Mastercard Embraces Digital Future with $1.8 Billion Bet on Stablecoin

Mastercard is going all out to avoid becoming a casualty of disruptive tech.

On Tuesday, the credit card giant announced an agreement to acquire the stablecoin payments infrastructure firm BVNK, in a deal worth up to $1.8 billion. It’s a move that could help secure Mastercard’s place in not just the crypto world of tomorrow, but the AI-driven one too.

Change Agents

While stablecoins (a.k.a., cryptocurrencies with a value pegged 1:1 with a fiat currency, such as the good ol’ US greenback) have rocketed into the mainstream financial ecosystem in the past couple of years, there’s a chance we haven’t seen anything close to peak stablecoin yet. At least, so says the infamous Citrini artificial intelligence doomsday report, which explores a near-future in which everyone the world over employs autonomous, coldly efficient AI shopping agents that quickly identify stablecoins as a backdoor solution to pesky credit card interchange fees.

Shares of Mastercard fell some 6% the Monday following Citrini’s crystal ball reading roughly three weeks ago, and have clawed back only about 2% since (in the meantime, a new war over access is breaking out between e-commerce platforms and third-party shopping agents). Via its BVNK acquisition, Mastercard is attempting to secure its place in the blockchain-driven future of financial plumbing before it’s too late:

Founded in 2021, BVNK has focused on building payment infrastructure to facilitate global stablecoin transactions and allow customers to seamlessly move money from fiat currencies into stablecoins and back again. BVNK says its infrastructure supports payments across all major blockchain platforms and is accessible in over 130 countries.

In January of last year, the startup scored a $50 million funding round at a $750 million valuation, though by October it told CNBC that its valuation had since increased above that level. The company was also in talks with major crypto platform Coinbase last year before moving forward with Mastercard.

The Future Is Now: “This is a very highly technical, sophisticated technology,” Mastercard chief product officer Jorn Lambert told Bloomberg on Tuesday. “Time to market does matter, and so we felt like for us to build, it would take us a little while.” Taking a little while is an opportunity cost that Mastercard could likely ill afford. Total stablecoin transaction volumes jumped 72% to an eye-watering $33 trillion in 2025, according to data compiled by Artemis Analytics Inc. And that was almost entirely before an army of Claude-powered AI agents began their shopping sprees.