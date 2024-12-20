A Government Shutdown May Be Looming. What Does That Actually Mean?

How about a Plan C?

After social media opposition from Elon Musk and President-elect Donald Trump derailed a bipartisan continuing resolution to fund the government through March, Republicans in Congress scrambled Thursday before formulating a Trump-approved Plan B… only for that measure to be voted down by members of both parties in the House of Representatives. Which means, pending a bipartisan deal Friday, the US is at risk of a government shutdown until at least January 20, starting at 12:01 a.m. this Saturday.

Will a shutdown happen? Maybe not.

But what if it does? What would a holiday season shutdown actually mean? And does a government shutdown actually save US taxpayers any money? Likely not, experts say.

Midnight Oil

On Wednesday, both top Republicans and top Democrats in Congress unveiled a bipartisan continuing resolution to keep the roughly $6.2 trillion federal budget running at its current level through March 14. By late Wednesday, Musk — followed soon by Trump — excoriated the deal, flagging to his X followers some of its, shall we say, peripheral provisions of pork barrel spending as well as a pay raise for members of Congress. (Some of Musk’s posts were misinformed; he claimed the bill included a 40% pay raise, versus a maximum of 3.8% the bill allowed for). At Trump’s urging, Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson drew up a new continuing resolution Thursday that slimmed down the original plan while also featuring a provision to suspend the debt ceiling for two years. Members of both parties voted against that continuing resolution, which garnered only 174 votes in support compared with 235 opposed.

All of which means Johnson will need to formulate a Plan C, one which must score support from members of both parties to pass. Which means a government shutdown starting early Saturday morning is still a possibility — which means, well, quite a lot:

Most essential government services will continue; Social Security checks will still be sent, the USPS will continue operations, as will the military, border-control personnel, and other critical agencies such as the Department of Energy.

Still, some 875,000 federal workers would be furloughed, according to the nonprofit Bipartisan Policy Center, which could complicate citizens’ attempts to contact support staff to obtain various services still available, such as getting a new Social Security card. It also means possibly exacerbating existing issues, such as staffing shortages at the Federal Aviation Administration and TSA (just in time for the holiday travel rush); national arks would likely close.

Penny Pinching: As for saving money, existing law requires the government to provide back pay to furloughed workers, meaning a shutdown would essentially pay government workers not to work over the holidays. A Senate report analyzing the costs of previous government shutdowns in 2014, 2018, and 2019 found the cumulative furloughed days amounted to some 56,938 years of lost federal worker productivity. A Congressional Budget Office report on the 35-day shutdown in 2019 found it reduced national GDP by $11 billion over the following six months, at least $3 billion of which was unrecoverable.