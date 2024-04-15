US Retail Sales Surge as Consumers Shrug Off Inflation, High Interest Rates

Every bit of good economic news seems to come with a Jerome Powell caveat these days.

The Commerce Department reported Monday that retail sales rose 0.7% month-over-month — about double what many economists had predicted. Year-over-year, that’s a 4% jump.

Always Be Spending

The figures aren’t adjusted for inflation, so even as prices and borrowing costs remain high, it’s as Bankrate’s Ted Rossman told the Associated Press: “Americans are actually buying more stuff.”

Sales at general merchandise stores rose 1.1%, while online sales were up 2.7%. Sales at restaurants and other eateries — a key indicator of household finances — rose 0.4%. The increased activity was fueled by rising wages and a strong jobs market, which averaged 276,000 new employees per month in the first quarter of the year.

However, plenty of sectors experienced dips. Motor vehicle and car part sales slipped 0.7%, likely as a result of insurance premiums surging 22% in the past year. Furniture sales declined 0.3%, as mortgages remained expensive and home purchases fell. Receipts for electronics, clothes, and hobby-related items also dropped, highlighting how many consumers are scaling back on non-essentials.

As a result of the good-ish news, Morgan Stanley economists raised their GDP growth estimate for Q1 to 2.7% from 2.4%, Reuters reported.

Are We There Yet? By the end of last year, Powell’s Fed seemed a little more optimistic, hinting that a rate cut this summer — or even by the spring — wasn’t entirely out of the question. Well, now we have our answer: No. Even though many continue to feel pain at the pump and the grocery store, spending and inflation data remain too strong to warrant cutting rates, which currently sit between 5.25% to 5.5%. The most realistic hope is that rate cuts begin in September. We’re crossing our inflation-adjusted fingers and toes.