Banks Are Making Hay Out of Post-SVB Safeguards

In crisis, there’s opportunity. After a federal regulator response to crisis, there’s apparently even more.

In the wake of Silicon Valley Bank’s epic implosion last year, the Federal Reserve established an emergency lending program to stave off further contagion. Nearly a year later, banks are finding novel ways to game the system, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis Wednesday.

SVB’s collapse revealed a brewing liquidity crisis among small and regional banks set to be squeezed by the Fed’s interest-rate-hiking campaign. In response, the Fed offered liquid, handing out one-year loans while accepting banks’ battered bonds as collateral. Interest on the loans were offered at a rate pegged to the average market expectation of interest rates in the next year, plus a tenth of a percentage point.

That made borrowing relatively expensive. But now, with the Fed widely expecting to start slashing interest rates in the coming months, its liquidity rescue plan is looking less like water and more like Gatorade:

According to the WSJ, banks are now borrowing funds, parking them as overnight deposits at the central bank, and pocketing the difference between the 5% borrowing cost financing and the 5.4% the Fed pays on parked cash.

The program had loaned over $141 billion on Wednesday, a record high since its inception, and a 25% increase from mid-November when the concept of interest-rate slashes first started looking like a reality.

That’s All, Folks: Banks are eating while the getting is good, but the meal may soon be over. The program is scheduled to sunset in mid-March. Meanwhile, the economy has been so hot, some investors think the Fed may even exercise a little more restraint than expected when it starts to lower rates. All good things must come to an end.