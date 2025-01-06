Market Shows Signs of Life After Key Nvidia Supplier’s Record Return, Rumors of Softened Tariffs

Even as the midwest and mid-Atlantic were treated to snow and bitter cold by Winter Storm Blair on Monday, 401ks were potentially being taken off the ice.

Monday saw the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq touch one-week highs. Record earnings from a crucial assembler of Apple and Nvidia products and much-disputed news that the incoming administration might water down its plans for tariffs highlighted core themes likely to dominate the year.

Chip Off the Old Stock

The S&P 500 rose 23% last year thanks to a dip in inflation and soaring big tech stocks fuelled by the promise of artificial intelligence. The Magnificent Seven — Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla — accounted for more than half of the index’s total return, and now make up roughly a third of its total weight, up from a fifth two years ago.

So when Taiwan’s Foxconn, which assembles Apple and Nvidia products, announced a record $64.7 billion in quarterly revenue for its latest three-month period, it was little surprise that Nvidia rose 3.4% and Apple 0.7%, nudging the S&P 500 0.5% higher. Rideshare giants Uber and Lyft both surged after Uber unveiled its $1.5 billion buyback plan — both are up over 5% in the young year partly on the promise of AI, as they’re set to introduce robotaxis in 2025.

But the encouraging uptick doesn’t mean a repeat of 2024:

The consensus price target for the S&P 500 is 14% higher than where it closed at the end of 2024, according to FactSet, suggesting investors see room to grow but not as much as during the historic run of the past two years.

Promises of tax cuts and deregulation from President-elect Donald Trump have sparked optimism for dealmaking and markets, but that’s been weighed against the prospect that tariffs could stoke inflation. Wall Street got excited by a Washington Post report Monday that said Trump’s transition team is toying with the idea of softening his proposed tariffs on foreign goods. Trump, however, called it “fake news.”

Warning Shot: Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook played the role of naysayer Monday, issuing a stark warning during an address in Michigan that equities are dangerously overvalued. “Valuations are elevated in a number of asset classes, including equity and corporate debt markets, where estimated risk premia are near the bottom of their historical distributions, suggesting that markets may be priced to perfection and, therefore, susceptible to large declines, which could result from bad economic news or a change in investor sentiment,” she told an audience at the University of Michigan Law School. Indeed, the S&P 500’s high price-to-earnings ratio led Goldman Sachs analysts to forecast in the fall that it would produce an annualized nominal total return of just 3% for the next decade. Now that’s cold.