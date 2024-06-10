Midday Market Brief: Eurovision

While the US awaits some key data and decisions this week, Europe wasted no time putting its imprint on the week.

US stocks were mostly muted on Monday, likely due to both factors. Here in the US, the main events to come will both hit on Wednesday: the consumer price index report for May and the Fed’s decision on interest rates. Of course, those two happenings are intertwined, as the Fed has been very clear lately about any data that has suggested a slowdown in inflation — namely, “Great, we’ll need to see more of that.”

But Europe’s chilling effect may be even more powerful on Monday. Far-right parties made substantial gains in the European Parliament elections, which has boosted some uncertainty about what that means for the region’s future stances on protectionism, immigration, and the green-energy transition. Most of the big European currencies were down, while the dollar was up strongly.

Movers & Shakers

