With the S&P 500 down 0.9%, Tuesday was choppy at best for markets. One company, however, managed to live up to its name and hit the mark.

Shares in stagnant retailer Target rose 6.4% as executives pitched investors on a turnaround plan during an event at the company’s Minneapolis HQ. Their upbeat projections follow a tough few years.

Right on Tarjay

Minneapolis gave the world Prince, an outsider virtuoso alternative to Michael Jackson’s pop, and Hüsker Dü, the college radio alternative to rock itself. With Target, it spawned “cheap chic” or “affordable joy,” the notion of a more fashionable big box retailer that was at least perceptually an alternative to rivals focused on low prices. The objective was not to beat Walmart prices, though Target sometimes did, but to offer affordability with panache, as exhibited by partnerships with runway designers like Marc Jacobs and Isaac Mizrahi.

For a long time, that worked, but as consumers’ affordability concerns spiked in recent years, many gravitated toward the low prices at Walmart and Amazon. Target’s shares have slid nearly 50% from their 2021 peak, sales have slumped as people spend less on home furnishing and discretionary purchases, and its limited grocery footprint left it at a disadvantage. On Tuesday, the company reported a poor holiday season, with sales falling 1.5% to cap off a year in which they fell 1.7%. So why did the stock pop? It’s all about the forecast:

Executives said sales rose in February and that they expect to do roughly 2% more in retail this year. Target is also spending to win back market share, allocating $5 billion for capital spending this year, a 25% increase, to remodel old stores, open new ones, and fund upgrades.

The retailer is also adding new food, beauty, apparel and home decor items (high-end sunscreen Supergoop and an expanded denim line with Levi’s, for example) and has laid off white-collar workers to staff up stores after years of complaints about disorganized shelves and long checkout lines.

Different Kind of Promotion: Target’s revamp is being led by Michael Fiddelke, who took over as CEO only last month. While some investors were banking on an outsider, he’s the complete opposite: He started as an intern in 2003, giving hope to the handful of interns in a mean, mean AI world.