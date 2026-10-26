Practical Magic: How to Conjure Estate Planning Conversations This Season 

When it comes to politics and religion at the Thanksgiving dinner table, ‘tis often the season to change the subject. But there’s one taboo topic that many people may want to broach when the family gets together this holiday season: money. Or more specifically, what happens to it when the older generation passes on.

Despite the fact that an estimated $124 trillion is expected to change hands through 2048, 56% of adults in the US have no estate planning documents, such as trusts, wills and medical and financial powers of attorney, according to Trust & Will’s 2026 estate planning report earlier this year. So while families may not actually want to get into the nitty gritty of legacy planning and wealth transfer over the turkey and mashed potatoes, it is important for them to spend some time on the books to chat through what comes next. And financial advisors can offer tips to start the conversations.

“Estate planning is one of the most important topics but one of the least talked about,” said Michael Walstedt, founder of Reliant Wealth Advisory.

It’s Not Personal

Even though a successful estate planning conversation may result in paperwork, that’s not where to start:

“Instead of asking, ‘Do you have a will?’ try sharing your own experience first,” said Corinna Rose, paraplanner at Bell Investment Advisors. That could look like explaining how straightforward making a will was for the person initiating the conversation. “People tend to be much more receptive when they feel invited into a conversation rather than interrogated.”

Because money conversations can get emotional quickly, it’s best to keep conversations practical, not personal, Walstedt said. He advises clients to start with discussing where various assets are located as opposed to who is getting what.

Rose said she advises families to remember that estate planning isn’t about preparing for death. “It’s about making life easier for the people you love.”

A New Tradition. Estate planning laws and family circumstances can change over time, so just because a plan is in place doesn’t mean a family can forget it until they need it. “If it has been more than five years since you last reviewed your documents, or you’ve moved to another state, it may be time to revisit your estate plan to make sure it still reflects your wishes,” said Michael DeMassa, founder of Forza Wealth Management.