Amazon Wants AI Up-to-Date and Personal 

Everyone has their preferences. That doesn’t change when they’re using AI, which is why Amazon is considering ways to personalize the tech for its users.

The Seattle-based company has just filed a patent application for “dynamic language model updates.”

The system would enable a language model to quickly learn about topics that matter to a user at a given moment. First, users would give the system examples of their interests, citing names, terms or topics.

Then, the system would utilize those examples to create a “weight map” that tells the language model which topics and ideas are especially important to the user and should be emphasized.

Using the map, the model is updated and tuned to pay closer attention to the user’s interests and related trending topics when generating answers.

The patent application also mentions “boosting,” which supercharges emphasis on preferred topics. Basically, it helps the system become even better at relaying the most important, pertinent info.

Amazon has been focusing on ways to make AI more beneficial to users, including through a patent for personal data collection. Its Alexa assistant has been a particular priority, though the personalization efforts are being affected by organizational and tech issues.