Uber Spreads Its Self-Driving Bets
Uber announced it’s investing in Wayve, a UK-based startup that’s building self-driving software for cars.
Sign up for smart news, insights, and analysis on the biggest financial stories of the day.
True to form, Uber is sharing the ride to the future of autonomous cars rather than driving itself there.
On Thursday, Uber announced it’s investing in Wayve, a UK-based startup that’s building self-driving software for cars. The investment marks a continuation in Uber’s new strategy to build out its self-driving future through tactical relationships, rather than making the fiddly technology itself.
Baby Driver
Uber has been keen to ride the autonomous driving wave, but it has a checkered past with the nascent (one could argue prenatal) technology. Uber sold its entire self-driving division in 2020, two years after a self-driving Uber vehicle fatally struck a woman.
More recently, however, Uber has eased itself back into the self-driving game through a growing network of strategic partnerships. It launched a robotaxi service in Las Vegas two years ago, and now it’s looking to expand that program:
- Last week, Uber announced it would partner with GM’s self-driving unit Cruise to bring the cars onto its platform next year.
- It also struck a deal with China-based EV company BYD in July, and BYD announced this week it will be partnering with Huawei to bring self-driving tech to its cars. Uber said when it partnered with BYD that it would “collaborate on future BYD autonomous-capable vehicles to be deployed on the Uber platform.”
Not Just a Carmaker Thing: Wayve is a startup that just focuses on self-driving software rather than an automaker, which suggests Uber is going for a granular approach to its dealmaking. The exact terms of the deal have not been publicly disclosed, but Wayve told TechCrunch in a statement that it “envisions future Wayve-powered self-driving vehicles being made available on Uber’s network.”