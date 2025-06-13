Subscribe
|

Gecko’s AI Robots Represent the ‘Boring’ Future of Bots

More than 70% of the $2.3 billion raised by robotics companies in Q1 2025 was directed towards task-centric tech like Gecko’s.

Photo of Gecko Robotics' CEO Jake Loosararian
Jake Loosararian, CEO of Gecko Robotics. Photo by World Economic Forum via CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

Sign up for smart news, insights, and analysis on the biggest financial stories of the day.

The Daily Upside Squad

Jamie Wilde

A yinzer unicorn is born: Pittsburgh startup Gecko Robotics announced yesterday it raised $125 million, pushing its valuation over the billion-dollar mark. The AI infrastructure company is now worth $1.25 billion. 

Gecko’s AI-powered robots climb, crawl, fly, and swim around power plants, oil rigs, and other large-scale operations to scan equipment and check for issues (call them inspector gadgets). One big selling point of machines like Gecko’s is that they can perform tasks that are hazardous for humans.

A World of Wall-Es

Companies like Tesla and Boston Dynamics have shown off humanoid robots that do backflips, tend bar and dance. But the future of robotics may be less bipedal. 

Specialized bots built to perform industrial tasks are winning the most capital investment. More than 70% of the $2.3 billion raised by robotics companies in the first quarter of 2025 was directed toward task-centric tech, such as Gecko’s. Pitchbook found that humanoid robots consistently carve out a much smaller slice of venture investment. 

Training robots to be jacks of all trades is more complicated and expensive than creating a master of one. Humanoid robots cost between $50,000 and $200,000 to make, while task-focused machines ring in at $5,000 to $100,000 each, Reuters reported

Not to mention that “human”-shaped isn’t optimal for all tasks. Here’s a handful of examples:

  • Ati Motors raised $20 million in January to keep building boxy, wheeled bots that lug heavy loads around factory floors. And straight from the Wall-E universe, ViaBot’s Roomba-like robots collect trash in parking lots. 
  • A four-legged bot built by Boston Dynamics (its name is Spot) is used to perform inspections at hazardous sites — recently, it trotted through a power facility that humans can only safely enter during its annual scheduled downtime. 

Boring’s the Beginning: Humanoid robots could one day perform a variety of complicated tasks and carve out their own niche not met by single-minded machines. But for now, they haven’t hit that technological bar. “If somebody claims that they are commercially finding a general-purpose robot, they are over-promising and they will under-deliver,” Boston Dynamics strategy chief Marc Theermann told Reuters. In the meantime, robots built for straightforward tasks are powered up and punching in for work. 

Smart, actionable news trusted by millions.

Our flagship newsletter delivers smart news and analysis on finance, and investing — all for free

Recent News

Sign Up for The Daily Upside to Unlock This Article
Sharp news & analysis on finance, economics, and investing.