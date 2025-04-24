Cantor Fitzgerald Links With Tether, Bitfinex and SoftBank to Launch Bitcoin Venture

The apples did not fall far from the blockchain tree.

In February, crypto-fanatic Howard Lutnick, 63, stepped down as chairman and CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald after being confirmed as the US Secretary of Commerce. In his stead, his 27-year-old son Brandon took over as chairman and his 28-year-old son Kyle was elevated to executive vice chairman. On Wednesday, with the younger Lutnicks at the wheel, the investment bank announced a multibillion-dollar bitcoin acquisition project in partnership with Tether, Bitfinex and SoftBank. If you are so inclined, you can own a piece of it.

No Need for a Wallet

The new venture, dubbed Twenty One, will go public via a Cantor-owned special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). It will hold massive amounts of bitcoin, giving investors a way to own shares that offer exposure to bitcoin without requiring direct holdings.

The plan is to launch with 42,000 bitcoins, worth about $3.6 billion as of yesterday, with Tether pitching in $1.6 billion worth, Softbank $900 million and Bitfinex $600 million. The company said Wednesday it has agreements to raise an additional $585 million — including $350 million from a bond and $250 million from an equity sale — so it can purchase more bitcoin to beef up its digital war chest. This is not a new business strategy on its own, but the Twenty One venture sounds like it will have some unique features:

Michael Saylor’s Strategy (rebranded from MicroStrategy earlier this year) has amassed a giant holding of over half a million bitcoin, worth roughly $50 billion at current prices, since 2020. As the cryptocurrency’s value has risen (including this week, with some investors adopting it as a new potential safe haven), so has its price, which is up 19% this year — it is, however, down more than 25% from its November post-election spike that came after President Donald Trump’s victory triggered a wave of crypto enthusiasm.

As for the unique bit, Twenty One said it plans to push for bitcoin’s adoption by “supporting financial products built with and on” the cryptocurrency while also creating “bitcoin-focused content and media.” Basically it will be an advocacy organization for its own holdings, though what said content will look like is TBD (calling all crypto-bro content creators).

Put a Gamestop to It: Other companies — like Elon Musk-led Tesla, which has nearly $1 billion in digital assets, and meme stock GameStop, which said last month it plans to borrow $1.3 billion via convertible bonds, at least some of which will be spent on bitcoin — have added crypto to their portfolios. But, with Tesla down nearly 34% this year and Gamestop down almost 12%, it’s no silver bullet (some traders would tell you the real silver-bullet asset is gold).