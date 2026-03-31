Creative Planning Snaps Up 2nd European Firm as Advisors See Client Demand Abroad

When it comes to growing its business, Creative Planning is keeping calm and carrying on.

The firm is expanding its footprint abroad with the acquisition of the London-based RIA Maseco, a move that will allow Creative Planning to continue expanding services for clients with cross-border wealth management needs. The deal will bring 123 employees and over $5 billion in AUM to the platform of one of the largest RIAs in the US, according to a statement. Scale, it seems, is becoming a requirement for serving high-net-worth clients with global needs.

“We are seeing more and more clients move overseas,” said Creative Planning CEO Peter Mallouk, adding that they currently serve thousands of US ex-pats. He emphasized further expansion in Europe and said Canada is “a major priority.” “We are also seeing more and more people overseas reach out to us asking if we can work with them,” he told Advisor Upside.

Don’t Mind the Gap

The Maseco purchase marks Creative Planning’s second international acquisition this year following the Swiss firm Baseline Wealth Management in January, which added 14 employees and more than $1 billion in AUM. Maseco was “the perfect fit for us,” Mallouk said, adding that of all the firms in the UK, its approach was most similar to Creative Planning’s. Maseco is uniquely positioned with dual registration from the SEC and the UK’s equivalent, the Financial Conduct Authority, as well as expertise in integrating US, UK and offshore financial solutions, said Sam Sphire, vice president of the boutique investment bank Echelon Partners.

But the Overland Park, Kan.-based Creative Planning certainly isn’t the only large RIA looking to expand across the pond:

Last year, Corient agreed to buy UK-based wealth and asset managers Stonehage Fleming and Stanhope Capital Group, ushering in more than $214 billion in client assets. Also in 2025, Marsh subsidiary Mercer acquired the UK-based wealth manager Fundhouse.

Then earlier this year, Mercer agreed to buy Madrid-based asset manager AltamarCAM. Madrid will become “a strategic hub within Mercer’s global private markets platform,” the firm said at the time.

“Corient’s and Mercer’s expansion and continued presence in international markets show there is promise overseas as it inherently expands these firms’ addressable markets,” said Sphire, adding that it also offers the opportunity for relatively inexpensive acquisition opportunities versus those in the US.

Stiff Upper Lip. Just because more RIAs are taking advantage of overseas interests doesn’t mean such growth is easy, since each country has their own unique rules and regulations. “Despite the promise of a larger market and cheaper acquisitions, integrating an international business and navigating different nations’ regulatory environments is a complex task that only certain, very well-organized and well capitalized firms should explore,” Sphire said.