Your Young Clients Might Be Big Art Connoisseurs

Kids love art, and we’re not talking about finger paintings.

It’s no secret that younger investors have an appetite for alternative investments like cryptocurrency, private equity and commodities. But some are also developing a taste for fine art. Gen Z collectors spent twice as much on art as any older generation in 2025 and the first half of 2026, according to the latest Art Basel and UBS survey. And while just 1% of collectors bought artworks priced above $1 million, Gen Z accounted for nearly half of those buyers.

“They were the highest spenders in every segment of collectibles, not just fine art and antiques,” Clare McAndrew, founder of Arts Economics and author of the report, said at a recent press conference in New York City. “They’re really spending at a much higher level.”

Priceless Pieces

Gen Z collectors are spending across the art and collectibles landscape, from paintings and sculptures to antiques, decorative art and luxury items. The survey’s findings underscore just how much younger buyers are willing to spend:

Average spending on fine art topped $124,000 in 2025, up 13% from the previous year. Among Gen Z collectors, average spending exceeded $347,000.

Gen Z spent an average of $151,300 on jewelry and gems, more than five times the $29,500 spent by Gen X, the next-highest-spending generation.

Younger collectors also expressed strong buying intentions across several categories, with 64% of Gen Z collectors planning to buy a painting in the next 12 months.

Art School. Retirement and brokerage accounts remain the bedrock of financial planning. But for some high- and ultrahigh-net-worth clients, art can represent a significant share of their wealth. That makes it important for financial advisors to understand the market and how to help clients navigate it.

“Making yourself at least acquainted with the outlines of the art market is very helpful for any financial advisor,” Matthew Newton, head of Art Advisory Americas at UBS, said at the same press event. Even clients who aren’t collectors may be curious about the art world at a certain wealth level, he added. “They visit friends’ homes to see their collections and read headlines about record-breaking auction prices.”