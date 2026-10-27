Fee-Only RIAs Grow in Number, but Not Percentage of Industry Assets
Mergers and acquisitions are changing the face of the industry, and clients may not realize how their advisors are compensated.
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To fee, or not to fee, that is the question.
As more advisors break away to launch independent practices, fee-only RIAs are growing in number. But among the largest registered investment advisors, their share of industry assets is shrinking as consolidation shifts wealth toward firms with brokerage affiliations and insurance capabilities.
From 2020 to 2025, the number of fee-only RIAs managing more than $5 billion in assets grew from 83 to more than 120. Yet their share of industry assets fell from 42% to 34%, per data from Cerulli and Credent Wealth Management, a fee-only firm. Hybrid RIAs maintained their share, while firms with insurance capabilities gained 7 percentage points over the same period.
Much of that shift stems from mergers and acquisitions, and clients may not realize how their advisor’s business model — and the incentives behind its recommendations — has changed.
“Leading RIAs that are fiduciaries still exist, but it’s getting harder for investors to find them because of all the consolidation,” said Brendan Powers, senior director of product development and institutional at Cerulli.
You Don’t Know What You Don’t Know
Nearly 70% of affluent investors — those with at least $250,000 in assets or who are under 40 years old and earn at least $125,000 a year — said they are willing to pay for advice, double the share in 2009, Cerulli reported. Even so, that doesn’t necessarily mean they understand how their advisors are compensated or what their investments cost.
Some mistakenly believe their advisor is a fiduciary but discover their portfolios are filled with commission-based products, said David Hefty, Credent’s CEO. “That’s the type of client who’s most susceptible to seeking a new advisor,” Hefty told Advisor Upside.
Other findings of the report:
- Some 15% of clients are unsure how their provider is compensated. That percentage has decreased in the past decade, but the confusion persists.
- Satisfaction varies. Nearly three quarters of clients who know they work with a fee-only fiduciary said they are satisfied with the advice they receive.
- That falls to about 50% among those who know their advisor may recommend products that serve the firm’s interests.
It’s Just Business. Hefty said he supports different pricing models across the industry but that clients need to understand what they’re signing up for. Not everyone wants the same relationship with an advisor. “For some clients, that transactional relationship is exactly what they’re looking for,” he said. “They want their broker to pitch them a product, and they want to play portfolio manager.”