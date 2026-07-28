Why PE’s Buying Spree Shows No Signs of Slowing

Well, honestly, private equity acquisitions are ramping up in lots of industries, but let’s just focus on our space for now.

Bain Capital and Carlyle are going head-to-head to acquire Wealth Enhancement Group in a deal that could value the RIA giant at $7 billion, according to the Financial Times. Currently owned by Onex and TA Associates, Wealth Enhancement serves 66,000 households and manages roughly $160 billion in assets. It’s the latest headline deal in private equity’s relentless expansion into wealth management. PE buyers completed nine RIA transactions in the first half of the year, putting them on track to surpass 2025’s total of 14, per the latest DeVoe report. But as valuations soar, some advisors are asking critical questions: Why is PE money continuing to flow into the RIA channels, and what does it mean for independent advisors and their clients?

“Whenever too much money crowds into one area, I start to wonder whether the emphasis shifts from improving the client experience to engineering the next transaction,” said Patrick Huey, owner of Victory Independent Planning.

What’s the Deal?

Unlike traditional buyouts, which typically cut costs and flip assets within three to five years, wealth management acquirers are playing a longer game. RIAs offer predictable fee structures and sticky client bases. The RIA model has proven lucrative. Stone Point Capital bought a majority stake in Focus Financial Partners in 2017 at a $2 billion valuation; by 2023, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice acquired it for $7 billion. “If previous owners had lost money on acquisitions, secondary buyouts would not occur at such high values,” said Allen Darby, CEO of Alaris Acquisitions.

PE’s focus has shifted almost exclusively to acquiring larger RIAs, he added. “The early days were easy in retrospect, buying small RIA firms at low multiples and then rolling them into larger platforms where you could trade them for mid-teens multiples,” he told Advisor Upside. Moving forward, winning firms will need to drive true organic growth, not just rely on acquisition volume.

Still, the momentum hasn’t slowed down:

Activity from mega-sellers, firms with more than $5 billion in AUM, is largely being driven by private equity firms and minority investors, which completed 17 of the 30 mega-seller transactions year-to-date, per the DeVoe report.

Among top acquirers — including Hightower, Beacon Pointe and Cerity — Savant is notably the only firm that remains primarily employee-owned.

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Succession Impossible. For sellers, PE backing provides tech, scale and an answer to the industry’s worst headache: succession planning. “The biggest beneficiaries of private equity are advisors close to retirement who need liquidity,” says Michael Espinosa, president of TrueNorth Retire, adding that younger advisors can often buy into these deals to secure firm equity as well.

Yet, capital carries concessions. “The business can start to feel more corporate and less personal,” Huey warned. “The risk is running the practice for enterprise value rather than client intimacy.”