Your Practice Isn’t Worth What You Think. Here’s Why

Ask an advisor what their business is worth, and you will get an array of fairly similar answers. Then ask how they “arrived” at their number, and the answers are likely to vary widely.

In most cases, the methodology is somewhat familiar: a known recruiting deal, a sunset program, a deal structure shared by a friend or a multiple repeated often enough to feel like fact. Those reference points are useful, but they lack a great deal of nuance and context. More importantly, they rarely capture how a business is actually valued in the market. That distinction is easy to overlook. And over time, it shapes more than perception. It influences how advisors think about growth, what options feel realistic and how, and when, they look to monetize what they’ve built.

In practice, advisors don’t consistently overestimate or underestimate their value. They misread it based on the framework they’re applying.

Where Advisors Can Overestimate Value

Consider an independent advisor operating within an independent broker-dealer structure. The practice generates $2.5 million of annual production (GDC) on approximately $350 million in client assets. It’s a strong business: profitable, established and built over years.

When thinking about value, many advisors anchor to what they see around them. In the IBD world, M&A transactions are often discussed as a multiple of revenue, commonly three to four times GDC, sometimes higher depending on the story. That framework works in this context, but it doesn’t travel well. When private equity firms, RIAs or strategic buyers evaluate a business, they focus on EBITDA or free cash flow. That shift from revenue to earnings can materially change the outcome.

Here’s what actually drives the difference:

Margins and true earnings power . A $2.5 million top line sounds significant. But after platform fees, staffing, technology and other overhead, the actual earnings can be far lower. Buyers are purchasing cash flow, not gross revenue.

. A $2.5 million top line sounds significant. But after platform fees, staffing, technology and other overhead, the actual earnings can be far lower. Buyers are purchasing cash flow, not gross revenue. Structure matters as much as the headline multiple . The multiple gets the attention, but the structure determines the outcome. How much is paid up front, what is contingent and whether equity is part of the deal all shape the real economics.

. The multiple gets the attention, but the structure determines the outcome. How much is paid up front, what is contingent and whether equity is part of the deal all shape the real economics. Organic growth . Growth is a primary driver of value. Buyers place a premium on businesses that can demonstrate repeatable, organic expansion and are less enthusiastic about practices where growth is primarily driven by market appreciation or is stagnant.

. Growth is a primary driver of value. Buyers place a premium on businesses that can demonstrate repeatable, organic expansion and are less enthusiastic about practices where growth is primarily driven by market appreciation or is stagnant. Revenue quality . Recurring, fee-based revenue is valued differently from transactional business. Revenue concentration can also impact value. A business that relies heavily on a small number of clients introduces risk, which can influence both valuation and deal structure.

. Recurring, fee-based revenue is valued differently from transactional business. Revenue concentration can also impact value. A business that relies heavily on a small number of clients introduces risk, which can influence both valuation and deal structure. Scalability and infrastructure. Businesses less dependent on a single advisor, with team depth, next-gen talent and systems in place, are viewed as more durable and more valuable.

None of this diminishes the business. It simply reflects that the internal lens doesn’t align with how the market evaluates it.

Where Advisors Can Underestimate Value

Now consider a $7 million wirehouse team managing $875 million in assets. The team is highly productive, growing, efficient and built on long-standing client relationships. Teams like this tend to anchor to familiar benchmarks: a recruiting deal based on trailing 12-month production, or a sunset or retire-in-place program. Both are relevant, but neither reflects market value.

Here’s what matters:

Trailing revenue deals vs. forward-looking valuation . Recruiting packages are based on T12 and structured as forgivable loans tied to portability and growth. They are retention tools, not market transactions. By definition, they look backward.

. Recruiting packages are based on T12 and structured as forgivable loans tied to portability and growth. They are retention tools, not market transactions. By definition, they look backward. Sunset programs vs. competitive sale processes . Sunset deals offer certainty, but they are internal solutions with preset economics. Internal transactions are typically struck at a discount to what a competitive market process might yield. In an open market, multiple buyers compete, and pricing reflects growth, cash flow and potential.

. Sunset deals offer certainty, but they are internal solutions with preset economics. Internal transactions are typically struck at a discount to what a competitive market process might yield. In an open market, multiple buyers compete, and pricing reflects growth, cash flow and potential. Underappreciated organic growth . Many top teams grow steadily and treat it as a baseline. Buyers don’t. Even modest organic growth (above market appreciation) can materially impact valuation.

. Many top teams grow steadily and treat it as a baseline. Buyers don’t. Even modest organic growth (above market appreciation) can materially impact valuation. Lean economics and embedded margin potential. Wirehouse infrastructure is largely subsidized, and teams tend to run lean. When translated into an independent model, margins often expand significantly, which is exactly what buyers are underwriting.

The result is a business measured against familiar benchmarks, but not against how it would be valued if the practice were treated as a real business in the context of a merger or acquisition.

What actually drives the difference

This is less about right or wrong and more about definition and context:

Income is not the same thing as enterprise value.

A recruiting deal is not an open market transaction.

A sunset program is not a competitive sale process.

Each serves a purpose. But when they’re used interchangeably, the result is a distorted view of value and decisions based on an incomplete picture.

And that matters more now than it used to.

Not only is there more capital in the space, there are also more sophisticated buyers and more competition for high-quality businesses. At the same time, advisors increasingly recognize that what they’re building has value beyond what they make each year, regardless of channel.

Understanding how that value is assessed, and what drives it, creates a clearer framework for thinking about the business as an enterprise, not just a production number.

A Better Way to Think About It

The question is not just what a business is worth. It is the version of that value you are optimizing for. A recruiting deal, a sunset program, an internal broker-dealer transaction and an open-market sale can each yield very different outcomes from the same underlying business. Not because the business changed, but because the lens did.

There is no single right answer, but clarity on how value is actually measured leads to more intentional decisions and fewer surprises later.

Tools like The Daily Upside’s valuation calculator can help anchor that conversation in a more objective, market-based framework. Not as a definitive answer, but as a way to begin looking at the business through a more market-based lens.

Because the biggest gap usually isn’t in the number itself, it’s in what the number actually measures.