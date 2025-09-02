How AI Is Reshaping Advisor Marketing

AI marketing agents are here. Are advisors ready?

Generative AI, which creates content by finding patterns in existing data, has been making headlines in the RIA world for its ability to transcribe client meetings, summarize emails and even give financial advice. But one area where it may cause the most disruption in the near future is marketing. AI marketing companies for financial advisors have sprung up left and right, from FINNY AI — which automates the work of reaching out to new clients — to Catchlight, which gathers data on promising prospects and advises on next steps. Experts say the influx is only going to accelerate.

“Expect more, especially because it’s getting harder to point out where AI starts and stops when it comes to its place in the modern workflow,” said Angel Gonzalez, chief marketing officer at Snappy Kraken. “It’s touching everything.”

Sloppy (AI) Joe

The latest AI marketing product to join the fray comes from the software platform Advisor CRM. Its new tools scrape the internet for an advisor’s data before drafting emails, social media posts and other materials in their personal communication style. Advisor CRM partner Leibel Sternbach estimates that roughly four in five advisors are still familiarizing themselves with AI generally and aren’t yet sure how to use it in their daily lives — something he thinks AI-driven marketing can change. “How does the advisor communicate? What is their tone? What are the types of things that they like to talk about? What are the things they downplay?” he said. “All of that goes into your marketing.”

Questions aside, advisors are drinking the AI juice. According to a recent Advisor360° survey:

In 2025, 85% of advisors called generative AI a help to their practice, up from 64% in 2024.

Three out of four advisors surveyed said they’ve enjoyed “immediate benefits” from using generative AI.

Not all AI companies are created equal, however. Used correctly, AI tools can ease advisors’ workloads by reducing the time and effort required to recruit new clients and keep existing ones. But without careful management and tool selection, AI can damage their image with sloppy craftsmanship that makes the sender appear out of touch, uninterested or even incompetent. Gonzalez warns of “slop” — generic AI output that risks alienating clients. Winning products, he said, will deliver tangible business outcomes: “What good is simply having content written that sounds like you if it’s not integrated with your [customer relationship management software], or connected with your marketing tools in ways that save time?”

Irreplaceable? While AI can be a helpful tool for communicating with clients and prospects, some public relations pros cautioned against using it for final drafts. This is particularly important as personalization — in everything from portfolio management to advertising — becomes the differentiating factor between RIAs in a maturing industry, said Will Ruben, senior vice president at StreetCred PR. “Nothing can replace the authentic voice of the advisor,” he added.