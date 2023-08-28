Insurance

Climate Change is Quickly Making Home Insurance a Luxury Item

Sign up for insightful business news.

As climate change accelerates, home insurance doesn’t just cost more. It’s getting harder to find at all.

The national average rate for home insurance has risen 20% from last year to $1,428 annually, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday. And even those skyrocketing fees don’t always guarantee a full reimbursement: Some insurers are opting out of renewing a policy for their clients because of impending severe weather.

Risky Business

About 12% of US homeowners don’t have insurance. Of those folks, many have skirted coverage for financial savings — about half of the uninsured have annual incomes of less than $40,000, per a 2023 study from the Insurance Information Institute.

While most people with a mortgage are required to have insurance through a lender, people who own their properties outright have more leeway. Some people just opt to leverage their savings to buy a new property if disaster hits. And they’re wondering if it makes sense to even purchase costly premiums to cover disasters that may or may not happen:

  • People often buy coverage they don’t need for peace of mind. Only 22% of homeowners told the study that they were at risk of flooding, but 78% of the overall group bought flood insurance.
  • On the West Coast, earthquakes are the biggest danger and account for 31% of insurance risk.

Rising tides: Some insurers are pulling out of areas prone to disaster, causing premiums to rise. Farmers Insurance left Florida in July, citing climate change. In Florida, the annual property insurance premium is about three times the national average. The company also began limiting new policies in California the same month. In Hawaii, some insurers are already considering charging higher rates following the Maui fires that killed at least 115 people earlier this month.

Markets

Beijing’s Moves to Spark Stocks Have Little Staying Power

No matter how many times they shake it, China’s Magic 8 ball keeps reading: “Outlook not so good.” Officials in Beijing are trying their best to reinvigorate China’s stock market, but it might be too little, too late to secure…

Read More
Banking

Goldman Sachs Sells Wealth Management Division

Goldman Sachs is sending a clear message to potential customers: You must have at least three houses and a yacht to ride this ride. The banking giant plans to sell one of its investment advisory divisions to wealth management firm…

Read More
Patent Drop

Dr. Nvidia takes your x-ray

Nvidia makes a little data go a long

Read More
Analysis more
(Photo Credit: Alexander Grey/Unsplash)
Analysis

Don’t Know Much About Money: With More Americans relying on TikTok for financial advice, what could go wrong?

Analysis

Can the Nuclear Industry Avoid an Economic Meltdown?

Recent News
Patent Drop

Adobe brings AI to DEI with latest patent

Patent Drop

Microsoft straps AI to your back 

Corporate News

Smucker’s Leads the Way Out of the Hybrid Work Jam

Economy & Policy

‘Fluffy’ ESG Bonuses Are Drawing Ire From Both Sides of the Debate