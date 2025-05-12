Export-Washing Tempts China-Based Manufacturers With Tariff Workarounds

Where there’s a will, there’s a way, tariffs or no tariffs.

The US-China meeting in Geneva over the weekend is ginning up hopes that companies caught in the crosshairs of a trade war will soon get some relief — President Trump floated the idea of cutting tariffs to 80% from 145% ahead of the discussions in a show of de-escalation. But some enterprising Chinese exporters looking to keep costs down have already taken matters into their own hands.

Origin Washing

“Breaking Bad’s” Walter White has nothing on the social media mavens reaching out across various platforms offering services and tips to get goods out of China. Douyin (TikTok in China) as well as other Chinese social media platforms, are rife with advertisements for origin-washing services. That means shipping to a stopover country such as Vietnam or Cambodia, to conceal where the goods originate. Other tactics for mitigating tariffs include undervaluing products on customs declarations or classifying goods under a different code with a lower rate. Reddit forums also show regular folks trading similar ideas.

Foreign trade ministries and government agencies are playing whack-a-mole to combat fraud. The US recently scrapped the “de minimis” loophole that exempted imported goods valued under $800 from tariffs. That was a vector for illicit drug smuggling and fraud, according to US Customs and Border Patrol. For example, the agency’s Trade Enforcement Team in April 2023 discovered an importer trying to smuggle in a helicopter that was chopped up and packaged in 21 crates and classified under the “personal effects” category.

Meanwhile, corporate giants are pouring investments into “connector” countries that act as intermediaries between trade hubs like the US and China, or China and Europe. Think workarounds backed by big money:

Bloomberg Economics in 2023 identified five in-betweeners: Indonesia, Mexico, Morocco, Poland, and Vietnam. Together, they represent about 4% of global gross domestic product, but have attracted a little over 10%, or $550 billion, of all greenfield investment since 2017, the data show.

Lately, Chinese electric vehicle makers and battery producers have poured billions into Morocco, which has a free-trade agreement with the European Union and is ideally located for moving goods.

Frenemy shoring is the name of the game. “Since 2017, greater Chinese presence in a country — measured either through exports or announced greenfield investment — has been associated with increased exports of that country to the U.S.,” according to a recent speech by Gita Gopinath, first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).