Will Prediction-Market ETFs Launch This Week? Yes or No

We’re not the betting type, but we have a feeling a few prediction-market ETFs could launch this week.

The choices are binary: Pick “yes” or “no,” and win or lose, depending on the outcome of an event. Such events, including the outcome of presidential and congressional elections, are relatively new to the world of betting, via event contracts. The first lines of ETFs that would dabble in prediction markets are indeed bets on which party triumphs in this year’s midterms and in the 2028 presidential race. Last week, GraniteShares filed a post-effective amendment to its ETF prospectuses, indicating that it plans to launch the funds May 8, unless it files again with the Securities and Exchange Commission to extend the date. Another firm, Roundhill, filed with the SEC for a Tuesday launch of its funds. And Bitwise Asset Management has also prepped a line of products.

“An ETF issuer’s job is to give investors access to investments they want, and we see a lot of interest in prediction markets,” GraniteShares CEO William Rhind told CNBC.

Can of Worms?

If anyone thought the wild expansion of thematic, single-stock and leveraged products was changing the face of the ETF business, the advent of prediction-market-style funds takes things to the next level. While most of the funds so far would focus on the outcomes of elections, Roundhill last week filed for two others: RPM Recession Yes ETF (GDPD) and RPM Recession No ETF (GDPU), which are exactly what they sound like, betting all or nothing on a US recession in 2026. “The political and recession exposures are just the ground floor. The sky is the limit on what types of creativity can get drawn up here, with enough lead time to file for a new ETF,” said Todd Sohn, chief ETF strategist at Strategas. “We will see what demand looks like, though I don’t have a strong conviction there yet. But like most new ETF and more exotic exposures, they start small and grow over time. High-yield bonds, [emerging markets], crypto, etc.”

Starting Lineup: There is one area where event-contract-style ETFs likely won’t play, at least for a while: Sports. States are fighting prediction markets in court, claiming that sports betting is covered by their own gambling laws. And the Commodity Futures Trading Commission could issue rules to restrict certain types of event contracts and curb insider trading. “The good news for the proposed launches is that much of the present fuss is about sports and not elections,” Bill Singer, a veteran Wall Street regulatory lawyer, said in a statement. “This may all glide in to play under the radar.”