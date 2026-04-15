Diversification Topped Plain Vanilla Last Year. That’s an Outlier
A comparison of a well-diversified portfolio versus the basic 60/40 strategy shows that plain vanilla won most of the time over 20 years, according to Morningstar.
Sign up for exclusive news and analysis of the rapidly evolving ETF landscape.
If hindsight is 20/20, it might be more like 60/40 for investing.
Portfolios with minimal asset-class diversification, such as 60% US stocks and 40% US investment-grade bonds, seriously lagged those that included a wider range of assets last year. Blame 2025’s volatility and series of highly unusual events like the “Liberation Day” tariffs, but while a 60/40 portfolio returned about 13% during the year, a more diversified portfolio built by Morningstar researchers returned 18%, according to a paper the company published Tuesday. The difference was largely thanks to the 11-asset-class portfolio’s allocations to international stocks and gold, portfolio strategist Amy Arnott said.
“The US market had been so strong for so long that a lot of investors were starting to write off non-US markets,” she said. “The performance we saw last year was a pretty strong vindication for the merits of global diversification.”
Farsighted Findings
While the 60/40 portfolio idea is more of a benchmark than a contemporary investment philosophy, it’s not refuted by Morningstar’s findings. That’s because 2025 was an outlier. The 60/40 portfolio in the research did better in most of the past 20 years than more highly diversified strategies, and the 60/40 approach still managed to outperform stock-only portfolios on a risk-adjusted basis 80% of the time, as far back as 1976, the authors noted.
A look at returns over time:
- During the past three years through 2025, the 60/40 portfolio returned 15.4% on average annually, compared with 13.99% for the diversified portfolio.
- Over five years, the 60/40 portfolio still led, at 7.97% versus 7.01%.
- That was also the case up to 20 years out, at which point the 60/40 portfolio returned 8.22%, and the diversified portfolio returned 7.13%.
Vision Correction: As much as the findings show the benefit of a plain-vanilla strategy, it’s worth noting that international markets are on the up and up, Arnott said. As for gold, though, it’s worth keeping as a small percentage of assets, at most, given its volatility, she said. “If we continue to see a weaker dollar and better valuations outside of the US, there is still a pretty strong argument for international diversification.”