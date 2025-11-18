Goldman May Feast on Biggest Piece of M&A Pie in Nearly a Quarter Century

When the stroke of midnight and the Times Square ball drop ushered in 2025, investment bankers clinking their glasses anticipated a fireworks display of dealmaking that would pay for their Dom Pérignon and then some.

You know what happened next. The hope that a business-friendly new administration would unlock the tepid M&A market ran into a wall of tariff-induced anxiety. But then things changed. More than six months into a market rally that kicked off in May, bankers at Goldman Sachs in particular can anticipate their next New Year’s celebration will be even more festive: They’re poised to nab their biggest share of the M&A market in nearly a quarter of a century. CEO David Solomon may have to start DJ-ing again.

The Goldman Ticket

Analysts at the Boston Consulting Group wrote last month that M&A activity proved resilient, if steady and slow, in its recovery from a post-2021 chill. BCG said the aggregate global deal value rose by 10% year-over-year in the first three quarters, from $1.7 trillion in 2024 to $1.9 trillion in 2025. The lion’s share of that activity, $1.2 trillion, involved targets based in North America, which accounted for 62% of global M&A.

Megadeals worth more than $10 billion are also on the rise, with the 27 through September 30 besting the 21 in the same period last year. The record $55 billion buyout of gaming company Electronic Arts by a consortium including Silver Lake and the Saudi Public Investment Fund is the flashiest example. It’s also especially notable because Goldman Sachs, which was EA’s only advisor on the deal, notched a $110 million fee from its involvement. That’s helping position Goldman particularly advantageously:

Citing LSEG data, the Financial Times reported Monday that Goldman has advised on 34% of global mergers by deal value this year, up from 28% in 2024 and the highest share since 2015. Moreover, the newspaper noted that the fee Goldman is set to earn from Cidara Therapeutics’ $9.2 billion acquisition by Merck, which was only announced Friday and wasn’t included in LSEG’s data, means it could win its largest cut of the deals market since 2001.

Goldman’s market share of fees from completed deals is not nearly as high, although the FT said Dealogic shows its 10.7% is the best since 2022.

Top of the Lot: Goldman shares, up 35% this year, set a record high closing price of $838.97 last week. Last month, the firm reported its investment banking fees surged 42% year-over-year to $2.6 billion in the third quarter, above and beyond analysts’ expectations of 14%. Executives said Goldman had advised on $1 trillion in announced M&A deals in 2025, which they added was $220 billion more than anyone else.