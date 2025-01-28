M&A Hit Record Highs in 2024

Last year wasn’t just good for M&A activity in the RIA space — it was the best.

The industry experienced unprecedented levels of dealmaking, topping 272 transactions in total, according to DeVoe & Company. That included a high of 81 deals in the fourth quarter and a monthly record of 39 in October. The record highs were due in large part to post-election market gains and high valuations that had owners more open to selling, as well as declining interest rates in the fourth quarter, and the on-going need for succession planning. That breakneck pace for M&A activity isn’t expected to slow down as we settle into 2025.

“These factors collectively set the stage for a historic year and strong momentum heading into 2025,” CEO David DeVoe told The Daily Upside.

Kind of a Big Deal

Not only were there tons of handshakes in 2024, the industry landed some of the largest deals to date. For example, Mubadala Capital, an Abu Dhabi state-owned investment firm, took CI Financial private in a deal in November that valued the Canadian asset manager and serial RIA buyer at $8.6 billion. Less than a month into the new year, the industry is already seeing similar deals going down, paving the way for a strong 2025:

Mariner struck a deal to acquire Cardinal Investment Advisors, adding $292 billion in assets under advisement and about 40 employees to its practice.

RIA and financial planning firm Integrated Partners purchased RetirementDNA, expanding its West Coast footprint and gaining an advisory team with more than $1 billion in AUM.

Nearly half of all advisors are interested in acquiring other wealth management practices, according to a recent Cerulli survey.

DeVoe said M&A activity could grow in 2025, supported by the continued appeal of scale, high valuations, and attractive deal structures.

Is This Even Organic? But, there’s a key problem just below the surface of these multi-million, and even billion-dollar, deals: organic growth. Expansion through internal operations has plummeted from 9% in 2017 to less than 3% in 2023. Many firms have simply deprioritized investments in growth initiatives, according to DeVoe. That is not a recipe for success.

DeVoe said that failing to grow organically is a major missed opportunity for advisory firms, and cited data that showed a 1% increase in organic growth leads to a 7% rise in firm valuation. “Growth isn’t just a nice-to-have, it’s essential for sustained success,” he said.