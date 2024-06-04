Midday Market Brief: Hiring Freeze

Any chance of a trifecta?

Going back to last Friday, the last two market sessions have started down and out, only to push higher as the day wore on. Investors are faced with the same dynamic on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 down modestly but without much conviction to continue strongly either up or down.

With another earnings season behind us and a slow summer news cycle ahead (US/global elections notwithstanding), the macro outlook will likely loom large in the weeks ahead. The April JOLTS report released Tuesday showed the lowest level of job openings since February 2021 — normally, a bullish sign these days, but also with the half-empty proposition of less hiring/less spending/less corporate profits, which isn’t a recipe for stocks to run way higher. Friday’s jobs report will be pretty significant in that regard.

Movers & Shakers

Here are some stocks making news today: