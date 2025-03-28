Subscribe
|

General Motors Bears Brunt of New Auto Tariffs

At home in the US, one of Detroit’s Big Three stood out as vulnerable to a potential trade war: General Motors.

Photo of cars in a parking lot
Photo by Carles Rabada via Unsplash

Sign up for smart news, insights, and analysis on the biggest financial stories of the day.

Sean Craig

Automakers around the world were treated to a symphony of engine backfiring on Thursday, the first day of trading since markets digested new 25% US tariffs on imports of cars and parts set to kick in on April 2. Toyota, Hyundai, Honda, Ferrari, Volkswagen, you name it — like the transmission on an old Saab, their shares were all down.

At home in the US, meanwhile, one of Detroit’s Big Three stood out as particularly vulnerable to a potential trade war: General Motors. The carmaker has an exposure problem, and on Thursday it paid a steep price for that.

A Time for Generalization

Ford is the best insulated of the Big Three, with 79% of the cars it sells in the US built on domestic soil. Chrysler-owner Stellantis, meanwhile, imports roughly 40% of the vehicles it sells in America from Mexico and Canada. But GM, which has assembly plants in Mexico, Canada and South Korea, imports 49% of its cars sold in the US, according to Bank of America analysts.

So it’s no surprise that — while Ford shares dropped 3.8% Thursday and Stellantis fell 1.2% — GM shed a dramatic 7.3%. (Stellantis is headquartered in the Netherlands and owns several European brands, meaning its revenue footprint is spread more broadly beyond the US market). GM will continue to face a unique uphill battle:

  • The company’s shares are down 11% this year as investors grow concerned that management hadn’t addressed tariffs exposure. In February, CFO Paul Jacobson tried to assuage those concerns by stating GM had a “playbook” to deal with tariffs, which included trimming its foreign inventory by 30% at that point to get vehicles in before tariffs went up.
  • But if tariffs stay in place for a long period and more inventory is needed, GM could be looking at a price problem. Goldman Sachs estimated Thursday that the 25% levy could push up the sticker price on imported cars by $5,000 to $15,000, compared with just $3,000 to $8,000 for ones manufactured stateside.

One merciful reprieve for GM: Trump administration officials said there will be a temporary exemption on vehicles and parts subject to the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free-trade agreement, meaning the company may have more time to move inventory stateside.

Sticker Shock Therapy: Elon Musk-led Tesla, which makes all the cars it sells in the US at its Texas and California facilities, rose 1.7% on Thursday. The $14.3 billion increase in Tesla’s market cap was more than triple the $4.6 billion combined market value that Ford and GM lost, in a testament to the electric carmaker’s mammoth valuation, even in a down year.

Smart, actionable news trusted by millions.

Our flagship newsletter delivers smart news and analysis on finance, and investing — all for free

Recent News

Sign Up for The Daily Upside to Unlock This Article
Sharp news & analysis on finance, economics, and investing.