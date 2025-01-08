Subscribe
|

Rolls-Royce Bets Big on Customized Cars

Owning a Rolls-Royce is pretty good. But is it really that impressive when you could have a unique Rolls-Royce?

Photo of a Rolls Royce car
Photo by I. U via Unsplash

Sign up for smart news, insights, and analysis on the biggest financial stories of the day.

Isobel Asher Hamilton The Daily Upside

Isobel Asher Hamilton

Owning a Rolls-Royce really isn’t good enough. You’re nobody until you have a unique Rolls-Royce.

The 118-year-old British luxury car icon announced on Wednesday that it’s planning to invest over £300 million ($370 million) in expanding its factory and headquarters specifically so it can manufacture more bespoke vehicles for its crème de la crème clientele. It’s a strategy that fellow luxury carmaker Bentley has also pursued, and by pushing for the very top 1% of clients, the companies might be able to counter the depression that the luxury consumer market has been grappling with.

They See Me Rolls-Roycin’

Per the BBC, Rolls-Royce’s sales volume for 2024 fell 5% from the previous year to 5,712 vehicles. For many companies, a decline like that would be a troubling development (just ask Tesla) but in Rolls-Royce’s case, the profit margins on those sales went up because more buyers opted for expensive customizations. 

Rolls-Royce said the price of customizing vehicles rose 10% in 2024 compared with the year before, per The Guardian, and that the price of bespoke cars is usually 25% higher than regular, off-the-rack Rolls-Royces. To be fair, some of the customizations listed do sound a bit pricey:

  • One customer ordered a car with a solid gold bonnet sculpture (gotta be careful not to ding that), and another had an LED light display installed that could project the stars from a specific date onto the car’s ceiling. The date in question? Their dog’s birthday. Paging screenwriters for next season’s White Lotus.
  • Last year, Bentley said roughly 70% of customers were opting for customizations that cost more than $43,000. Given Rolls-Royce’s cheapest model, the Ghost, clocks in at £280,000 ($346,000) and the company’s saying customizations bump the price up by a quarter, its price tag for extra bits and bobs sits somewhere closer to $87,000.

Carpool: For Rolls-Royce, expensive add-ons are the future. For more mass-market carmakers, the future holds a lot of carbon accounting. Faced with new EU rules on emissions this year, major car brands including Stellantis, Toyota, and Ford are pooling with firms that sell more EVs — e.g., Tesla and Polestar — and buying carbon credits off them to avoid millions or possibly even billions of euros in fines.

Smart, actionable news trusted by millions.

Our flagship newsletter delivers smart news and analysis on finance, and investing — all for free

Recent News