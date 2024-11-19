Tesla Rides Higher on Self-Driving Regulation Report
The Trump White House may usher in a big loosening of the rules around cars that can operate without human drivers.
The Trump trade might have settled down at the end of last week, but Tesla keeps on truckin’.
Tesla’s stock popped almost 6% on Monday following a Bloomberg report that Donald Trump’s transition team is planning to make overhaul of self-driving automobile regulation a top priority once he re-enters the White House. Specifically and unsurprisingly, that means a big loosening of the rules around cars that can operate without human drivers.
Cruise Control
Although Trump himself has reportedly expressed a certain unease about self-driving cars in the past, this wouldn’t be the first time he’s paved the way for more autonomous driving tech. In 2017, the first Trump administration dropped Obama-era rules policing the technology, and on his way out the door in 2021, the administration exempted self-driving cars from a handful of crash standards.
Now, sources told Bloomberg, the incoming Trump administration is hunting for people to quickly assemble a new regulatory framework. The news sent Tesla’s stock up, thanks to Trump’s ongoing alliance with CEO Elon Musk, who has linked the company’s future to its ability to bring a robotaxi service to market:
- Tesla’s stock has continued to rise even as the broader Trump Trade has gently deflated. By Friday, US markets had slumped to pre-election levels. The downturn was partly due to Trump’s nomination of noted vaccine skeptic Robert F Kennedy Jr. as health secretary, which hit Big Pharma stocks with a bear-dumping, whale-decapitating force.
- Other companies with big investments in the future of self-driving cars didn’t fare as well as Tesla on Monday. Uber and Lyft shares both dropped around 5%. Google parent Alphabet’s stock did tick up, but only 1.7% despite its well-established robotaxi wing Waymo. It seems for the moment, the markets value Musk’s bromance with Trump above all else.
Trust Issues: A major obstacle for getting self-driving tech on the road is building public trust, which will happen only when autonomous cars stop hitting actual obstacles on the roadways. Submitting a false report about a crash won’t help anybody’s cause, but that’s exactly what General Motors admitted to doing last week. The company conceded that it failed to disclose key details about a 2023 crash in San Francisco where a self-driving car from GM’s automated driving unit Cruise struck a pedestrian and dragged her 20 feet down the road, the US Department of Justice said. GM will pay a $500,000 criminal fine as a result, plus it’ll have to open its doors to investigations and submit yearly reports to the US Attorney’s Office.