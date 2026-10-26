Why Permian Drillers are Embracing ‘Chill Baby, Chill’

Drill baby, drill has become “chill baby, chill” in the Permian Basin.

As oil prices skyrocketed thanks to the Iran war, the Permian’s biggest players have hardly increased production at all. What gives?

Stick to the Plan

Simply put, the industry’s leaders want to avoid the sins of the recent past. Just over a decade ago, drillers in Texas invested heavily in creating a shale oil boom and benefitted from high prices while filling a demand vacuum caused by turmoil in the Middle East and Russia’s annexation of Crimea. At its peak, Brent Crude reached around $115 per barrel in June 2014 while the West Texas Intermediate climbed to $106 per barrel. Then as geopolitical tensions eased and demand slumped, a supply glut formed and prices fell by nearly 50% within months.

Consumers the world over may want to repeat that chapter of history too, but drillers are wary of once again being on the wrong side of the trade:

Production across the Permian Basin is at around 6.8 million barrels per day, up only around just 1.5% since the closure of the Strait of Hormuz earlier this year, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

That’s still a record high, though also in line with production plans at the start of the year. Meanwhile, the cost of oil has surged some 50% in the US.

‘All Grown Up’: The 2010s bust “was horrible,” Latigo Petroleum CEO Kirk Edwards recently told Semafor. “Now you’ve got our president saying, ‘Hey, we’re going for $40 oil again.’ Well, that would be catastrophic. So nobody’s going crazy on drilling.” Diamondback Energy CEO Kaes Van’t Hof worded the industry’s newfound discipline slightly differently to the publication: “We’re all grown up now. … And I get screamed at less in meetings by investors.”