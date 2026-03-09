Eli Lilly Widens Access to Weight-Loss Injectable as Lower-Cost Pill Nears Approval

It’s a radical disintermediation play by Eli Lilly.

Last week, the pharma giant announced a new direct-to-employer platform for its weight-loss drug Zepbound, in a bid to circumvent insurers, expand access and lower prices. It’s a notable move, though the most significant shakeup to Eli Lilly’s GLP-1 pricing quagmire still lies ahead.

License to Pill

Employers and insurance firms remain loath to cover the popular and effective GLP-1 weight-loss drugs due to their high cost of about $1,000 per month (out-of-pocket costs can reach $1,400 per month). In an October survey, just 20% of firms with 200 or more workers said they covered GLP-1 drugs for weight loss, according to the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker.

In fact, coverage for the drugs is shrinking. About 12 million people have lost any level of coverage for Zepbound through their insurance plans in 2026, according to data analysis by telemedicine platform GoodRx, which also said the total share of insured people with no coverage for Zepbound increased to 56% from 51% last year. Eli Lilly’s “Employer Connect” platform attempts to bypass traditional benefit programs by allowing employers to approve access to the drug through more than 15 different third-party program administrators, including GoodRx, Teledoc, Sesame and Cost Plus Drugs, a.k.a. Mark Cuban’s drug distribution company that cuts out pharmacy benefits managers.

All told, Eli Lilly says the platform will reduce prescription costs to about $449. That’s nice, but it all may be moot a month from now:

In April, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to decide on approval for Orforglipron, Eli Lilly’s oral pill version of its weight loss drug, with CFO ‌Lucas Montarce saying at a conference last week the company expects to launch the drug “as early as Q2.”

Orforglipron is expected to be far cheaper than its injectable counterparts (Novo Nordisk’s recently approved Wegovy pill runs as low as $149 per month), and Eli Lilly said in a regulatory filing last month that it had already stocked up about $1.5 billion in pre-launch inventory.

Access No Longer Denied: The likely arrival of Orforglipron isn’t the only way access trends are set to reverse in 2026. Medicare is also expected to begin offering some patients access to Zepbound starting mid-year, following a deal with the White House.