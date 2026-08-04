‘Huh?’ Markets React to AstraZeneca’s Megadeal Talks With Bristol Myers

Britannia might lose its cool over this one.

A day after the Financial Times reported $264 billion UK pharma giant AstraZeneca has held talks with $133 billion US rival Bristol Myers Squibb about a seismic $400 billion merger, investors and analysts were left puzzled, perplexed, baffled and bewildered by a major imbalance in the two firms’ pipelines and future bottom lines.

Beyond Bolt-Ons

Deal or no deal, mere talks between AstraZeneca and Bristol Myers point to one of the global pharma industry’s biggest themes. Companies are approaching a steep patent cliff, with estimates suggesting more than $300 billion in annual drug sales will face a loss of exclusivity by 2032. As executives look to plug coming revenue holes, M&A has proven a favorite tool.

In the first half of 2026, biopharma M&A value reached $130 billion, or more than 80% of last year’s total, according to health research firm IQVIA. This year is on pace to be the strongest for deals since the industry’s 2019 peak. But Big Pharma has mostly dabbled in so-called bolt-on acquisitions, when larger companies scoop up complementary businesses like Merck’s $6.7 billion takeover of oncology company Terns Pharmaceuticals or GSK’s $2.2 billion deal for immunology company RAPT Therapeutics. There has been a dearth of megadeals since Bristol Myers’ own $74 billion acquisition of Celgene in 2019 and AbbVie’s $63 billion acquisition of Allergan in 2020, and an AstraZeneca and Bristol Myers tie-up would represent a record. But, with a very big deal comes a potentially very big problem, at least as some analysts and AstraZeneca investors see it:

AstraZeneca, which rejected a Pfizer takeover 12 years ago, has established itself as a force among global cancer-drug makers, targeting $80 billion in revenue by 2030, up from $59 billion last year. While it’s growing, almost half of Bristol Myers’ revenue is facing loss of exclusivity by 2030.

“Given the strength of AZ’s growth and innovation profile, we are a bit perplexed,” Jefferies analysts wrote in a note Monday. Reflecting investor anxiety about the imbalance, AstraZeneca shares fell 7% in New York, while Bristol Myers Squibb’s shares were flat.

London Falling: Even with AstraZeneca based in Cambridge, UK, a cross-pond deal would likely trigger a great deal of anxiety in Britain. The once-mighty London Stock Exchange is mired in a years-long decline, with the venue losing out on IPOs and companies bolting. AstraZeneca has shifted its business and growth ambitions toward North America, with $50 billion in planned US investments and CEO Pascal Soriot dubbing it a “very American company.” In February, AstraZeneca listed on the New York Stock Exchange, raising fears it could leave for American shores. A Bristol Myers acquisition that massively expands its US presence won’t ease such worries.