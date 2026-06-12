The Social Security Trustees Report Looks Gloomy. Don’t Let Clients Panic 

Better late than never.

The Social Security Trustees report emerged this week more than two months beyond its Congressionally mandated April 1 deadline. It projects the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance trust fund will be able to pay 100% of total scheduled benefits until the fourth quarter of 2032. If combined with the Disability Insurance fund, full benefits will be payable until the third quarter of 2034. That’s unchanged from last year’s report, but the long-term actuarial deficit has deteriorated. In plain English, the math got worse, and that fact has sparked a significant (if predictable) wave of commentary from retirement experts and advocates. The consensus? There’s plenty to worry about in the 2026 Social Security Trustees Report, but it’s important for advisors to bring clients a balanced perspective that also highlights well-understood paths to stability, likely through a combination of benefit adjustments and tax increases.

“The unchanged 2034 date is not a reason to celebrate,” said Ray Harris, president at Social Security Claiming Experts. “It’s more like the steady idiot light on your car dashboard than a loud smoke alarm in your house. For financial advisors, the key message is this: Do not let clients make claiming decisions based on panic.”

Key Findings

While the depletion date for the combined retirement and disability trust funds remained the same, with 83% of scheduled benefits payable at that point, the longer-term financing gap worsened. The 75-year actuarial deficit increased from 3.82% to 4.42% of taxable payroll. That particular fact somewhat surprised Harris. Martha Shedden, president of the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts, agreed.

“The acceleration of the shortfall amount indicates an even greater urgency for action to be taken as soon as possible,” Shedden said. Even so, for advisors, the main takeaway from the 2026 Trustees Report is not “Social Security is going away.” The better message is: Social Security remains foundational, but the margin for error in retirement planning has narrowed. “Advisors should be helping clients plan with realism, not panic,” Shedden said, offering a checklist of considerations:

Do not assume Social Security disappears, as payroll taxes would still be coming in even if reserves are depleted.

Model multiple scenarios such as full scheduled benefits, a 10% reduction, a 17% reduction and a 22% reduction beginning in the early-to-mid 2030s.

Younger workers should probably save more now, but the message should not be that Social Security will be worthless.

A Word to the Youth. Shedden and Harris agreed that younger clients should avoid building a plan around today’s projected benefit statements alone. “Keep Social Security in the plan, but do not make it the plan,” Shedden advised. Social Security will likely remain a core retirement income source, especially because it is inflation-adjusted and lifetime-based. “But younger clients should aim for a retirement plan that can withstand lower-than-expected benefits.”