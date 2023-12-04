Artificial Intelligence

Consultancy Firms Are Using AI to Fast-Track Partnerships

Sign up for insightful business news.

The reason your boss is giving ChatGPT all your work is so you can get promoted faster. Really. That’s what they’re saying.

According to a Bloomberg report published Monday, large consulting and law firms are trying to get junior staffers on the fast track to partner using tools like ChatGPT to tackle the avalanche of grunt work that the newbies typically get buried under during their first years on the job. This comes the same day as a report from Business Insider that argues the largest beneficiaries of ChatGPT’s prowess are low-performing employees.

The Great Smoothening-Out

ChatGPT, while a million miles away from the human-like intelligence that its makers say they’re steering toward, is nevertheless already having profound effects on the working world. KPMG told Bloomberg that it’s handing work to new graduates that it previously would have given three years into their careers, and PwC said it’s giving graduates more time to pitch clients instead of the hours it used to make them spend prepping documents for meetings. And these moves aren’t originating from young staffers but top brass, as EY’s chief innovation officer told Bloomberg: “We are trying to take years off of the time it takes for somebody from when they’re hired to when they become a partner.”

This is an attractive shift for younglings getting their first taste of corporate life, but Business Insider’s Aki Ito argues that AI doesn’t necessarily help everyone the same amount:

  • Ito analyzed studies in six different areas, including management consultancy and law schools, that largely found AI tools disproportionately benefited low-performers. In the case of the law school students, broad use of ChatGPT 4 actually hurt the grades of students at the top of their class.
  • Even if AI does play havoc with our ideas of meritocracy, in all cases overall productivity was raised. The question is whether that translates to higher wages for youngsters suddenly on track for top jobs, or it devalues the whole hierarchy.

One study cited by Ito found that top freelancers on freelancing platform Upwork were squeezed by the arrival of ChatGPT and similar bots. They received 7% fewer job offers and their earnings sank by 14%.

Creative Accounting: It’s not just individual employees whose work might receive a boost from AI. EY’s assurance managing partner for the UK and Ireland Kath Barrow told The Financial Times that the company has been putting an AI tool to work scouting for accounting irregularities. She told the FT that out of the first 10 companies whose books the AI had a chance to rifle through, it raised question marks over two. Those same clients later confirmed they’d found instances of fraud.

Sponsored Upside By
RealtyMogul

Investing in the Gateway Cities to the American Dream

Demand destruction is a fallacy. Demand hasn’t evaporated, it has simply transformed.
Read More
M&A

Roche Elbows into Weight-Loss Drug Market Via M&A

Roche agreed Monday to acquire anti-obesity drug developer Carmot Therapeutics for an appetizing $3.1 billion.

Read More
Real Estate

Florida Developers Still See Building Wooden Homes as a Good Idea

All along Florida’s waterfront, developers are continuing to build cheaper wood-frame homes and apartments, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Read More
Patent Drop

Apple’s LIDAR Patent Adds Another Piece to Rumored Car Offering

Apple will likely face a lot of competition if it decides to get on the road.

Read More
Deep Dives more
Artificial Intelligence

Consultancy Firms Are Using AI to Fast-Track Partnerships

M&A

Roche Elbows into Weight-Loss Drug Market Via M&A

Recent News
Indicators

As Job Market Cools, Small Businesses Scramble for Employees

Patent Drop

Microsoft May Check Your Mental Health Using AI

Inflation & Prices

Deflation Begins to Hit Durable Goods

Patent Drop

Intel Goes After Responsible AI with Ethics Index Patent