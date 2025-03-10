Google Patent Highlights AI and Quantum’s Symbiotic Relationship

Quantum computers have a tendency to make mistakes. Google believes AI might be able to help.

The tech giant is seeking to patent a system for “quantum error correction using neural networks.” Its approach tracks a quantum computation over several time steps, deploying a neural network to detect mistakes along the way in real time.

For reference, quantum computing errors can be caused by anything that disturbs the fragile state of superposition that these devices need to maintain to make calculations. Any environmental “noise,” such as fluctuations in temperature or electromagnetic frequencies, can knock a quantum computer out of superposition.

Because of this, quantum error detection and correction is necessary to make the devices operate and scale. The system in Google’s patent would leverage the skills that AI is best at to assist in this: Rapid pattern recognition and anomaly detection.

The patent application isn’t the first time Google has taken on the issue of error correction. It previously sought to patent an error-correction system that uses a layered model to identify every place where an error could crop up in a quantum computation.

The moves come as Google’s quantum ambitions grow. In December, the company introduced its Willow quantum chip, which it claims can reduce errors “exponentially” as the number of qubits scales and the device becomes more powerful.

Google’s announcement preceded quantum breakthroughs from competitors like Microsoft and Amazon in recent weeks, signalling that the quantum race is heating up among Big Tech.

Quantum computers have massive potential to turn classical computing on its head, including supercharging AI models through faster training, development and optimization. This patent application, however, demonstrates how AI may return the favor by helping quantum computers work. And given that Google has plunged billions into its AI plans, it makes sense that the company is seeking ways to fit the tech into all other facets of its business.